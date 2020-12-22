Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair Comment on Kevin Greene’s Passing

Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have posted to social media to remember Kevin Greene following news of the NLF star and WCW alum’s passing. As previously reported, Greene passed away today at the age of 58. Bischoff and Flair, both of whom of course worked with Greene during his brief WCW runs, posted to Twitter to react as you can see below.

Bischoff wrote, “So very sad to hear about the passing of Kevin Greene. An amazing NFL Hall of Famer, a great person and a friend. RIP Kevin.”

Flair shared a photo of Greene and himself, adding: “The Sack Master Man! I’m At A Loss For Words… What Started Out As A Relationship Of Mutual Respect Resulted In A Bond Of Friendship Throughout These Years. I Have 2 Autographed Jerseys That You Inscribed “You Are Simply The Best!” Let Me Return This By Saying You Were The Best!”

