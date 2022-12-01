Ethan Page & Matt Hardy Reportedly Wrote Their AEW Storyline

The Firm and Matt Hardy have circling around each other in a storyline on AEW TV — mostly on AEW Dark — and it’s reportedly the brainchild of Hardy and Ethan Page. Hardy has been locked into a storyline alongside Private Party in which The Firm has acquired their contracts, which has unfolded largely on the AEW YouTube show. The storyline has been mostly well-received by fans, and Fightful Select reports that it was “almost entirely creatively developed” by Hardy and Page.

The report notes that Hardy and Page have been excited to work together, and adds that the recent three-minute backstage promo between the two and Private Party that aired on Dark was completed by all involved in one take. The storyline is said to be part of a move to have more storylines carry over on the YouTube show.