Ethan Page Wins NXT Championship In Fatal Four-Way Match At NXT Heatwave

Ethan Page is the new NXT Champion, winning the title in the main event of NXT Heatwave. Page defeated Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Shawn Spears to capture the title at Sunday’s PPV. The finish came when Page had Evans up in the Ego’s Edge, but Spears pulled Evans down from the apron. Williams then hit a Trick Shot on Evans and another on Page, but Spears pulled Trick out of the ring and Page fell on Evans for the pinfall.

The win marks Page’s first title reign in NXT and ends Williams’ reign at 76 days. Williams won the title from Ilja Dragunov at NXT Spring Breakin’ Night One. You can see our live coverage of NXT Heatwave here.