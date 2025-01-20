Ethan Page Comments On Penta’s Debut, Says He Can Relate To Him

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Ethan Page spoke about the debut of Penta on WWE RAW last week and explained why he can relate to the masked luchador. Page and Penta were both part of the AEW roster before leaving and coming to WWE.

He said: “I can relate to Penta, especially family-wise. Getting to see him on Raw with his family in the front row, his daughter specifically, in tears, was almost a flashback to me winning the championship in my home country of Canada, in Toronto, my daughter in the front row, finally getting to see her dad fulfill his dream of being the champion in the company he’s always wanted to be in. I can only imagine how Penta felt. Debuting, WWE, Monday Night Raw, Netflix. Who knows how many millions of people were watching. Had to feel good.“