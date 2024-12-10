Ethan Page Recalls Running Into Little Guido At WWE NXT 2300 Arena Show

Former WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page returned to the 2300 Arena, teaming with Ridge Holland in a match against Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley on the November 6 edition of WWE NXT.

Before the show, he ran into Little Guido, which is something he discussed while speaking with Fightful.

“Yup. This actually happened recently at the ECW arena show. I ran into Nunzio, Little Guido, we had had a match in Hamilton, Ontario for Alpha-1 Wrestling forever ago and our relationship continued from then. So getting to see him after so many years was so cool. Even Roger, the guy that owns the ECW Arena / 2300 Arena, I was like, ‘Wait, Roger, still owns this place?’ He’s like, ‘The hell? Are you that little 18 year old kid?’ Like, ‘Yeah, buddy, that’s me.’ So it’s like, it’s wild to go through this 18 years of wrestling, end up in the place that I’ve worked my whole career to get to, and through those 18 years, just going through these relationships with people and keeping those good relationships. Yeah, it’s weird to see who ended up here at the same time as me.”