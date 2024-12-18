Ethan Page Says He’s Lost His Smile, Then Destroys Je’Von Evans On WWE NXT

Ethan Page was in a Shawn Michaels mindset on WWE NXT as he said he had lost his smile before destroying a supportive Je’Von Evans. Page came out and cut a promo on Tuesday’s show talking about his recent losses and how they’ve affected his relationship with his family, as he sees the disappointment in them.

Page noted that he had “lost his smile” before Evans came out and tried to talk him up. Evans said that he and NXT were proud of him and he should give up the “All Ego” aspect to show people the real Ethan Page. Page said that Evans had made things clear to him and he shouldn’t be worried about losing his smile; he should be worried about taking Evans’. Page then attacked Evans and wrapped a chair around his neck before stomping on it. Evans was left spitting up blood and some teeth before officials came out to help him to the back.