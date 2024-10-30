– Next week’s Wednesday edition of WWE NXT at the 2300 Arena will see Ethan Page team up with Ridge Holland against NXT Champion Trick Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley. Following last night’s NXT, Ethan Page released a video on social media, sending a message to Bubba Ray Dudley, noting that he’s a superior tag team specialist. Below are some highlights:

Ethan Page on Bubba Ray’s tag team experience: “Bubba Ray, Bubba Ray. You can say you’re the greatest tag team wrestler of all time. Hell, Trick Williams can call you the greatest tag team wrestler of all times. You were the greatest tag team wrestler with one guy. One partner. You consider yourself a journalist. You have a little radio show. You like to talk about wrestling. Look me up, pal. I have won championships across the globe with not just one partner, many partners. Oh, a bunch of people you probably never even heard of. They held gold because of me. So, you know what? This is a message for you, Bubba. You’re not the best! I’m about to prove to you why I’m a better tag team specialist than you ever will be, were, was, doesn’t matter!”

His message for Ridge Holland: “But this is a message for Ridge [Holland]. Ridge, I’m about to make you better than than you’ve ever been because that’s what I do. You put someone in the ring on my team, I elevate! I elevate! I will get payback on Trick and prove a point. All Ego is Hall of Fame worthy, no matter who you team me up with.”

The tag team matches goes down on Wednesday, November 6 on WWE NXT TV at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.