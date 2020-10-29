wrestling / News

Even More Tributes Come In For Tracy Smothers: Jeff Jarrett, Chris Hero, More

October 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tracy Smothers

It was reported yesterday that Tracy Smothers passed away at the age of 58 following a battle with lymphoma. The tributes from the wrestling world have been pouring in and the latest batch includes Jeff Jarrett, Chris Hero and more.

Jarrett wrote: “RIP Tracy Smothers…1st time I met Tracy I was 14 and he was 19…at the Nashville Fairgrounds and he was getting trained by Tojo Yamamoto and I was allowed to watch the training sessions every Sunday…Great talent and even better human being!

Hero added: “My heart is broken. I loved Tracy Smothers very much. I met Tracy on a one-off show in Wisconsin when I was 19, shared a locker room with him regularly when I was 21, and had the privilege to step in the ring with him a number of times. He was always selfless and kindhearted. It had been such a difficult year for him yet every time we spoke he was funny, caring, and determined to kick out. I feel SO fortunate to have talked with Tracy so much in just the last few weeks- memories that will last a lifetime. I loved that man. I could type and type and my words still wouldn’t adequately describe how great of a man Tracy Smothers was. My mentor. My friend. Just know that he was one of a kind, loved and appreciated by many. Rest In Peace Tracy. I hate ya mannnnn.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tracy Smothers, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading