EVOLVE 94 Results 10.14.17: A Title Changes Hands

– Here are the results from tonight’s EVOLVE 94 event, courtesy of PWInsider.com…

* A new wrestler called Rayo came along with them and Stokely had his newest bodyguard Dominic Garrini wrestle Rayo in less than a minute and winning with a Kimura lock submission.

* Chris Dickinson beat Jason Kincaid with the Pazuzu Bomb in a good back and forth match. Afterwards 3 wrestlers from FIP, Drennen, Odinson and Parrow came out and attacked both wrestlers. Their entrance music played the entire time during the attack like The Gangstas in ECW used to. They are “The End” that has been teased on the EVOLVE press releases the last few weeks.

* Austin Theory defeats Pretty Boy Flaco aka Brandon Watts with the TKO.

* Darby Allin defeats Jarek 1:20 with the Gibson lock

* Hot Sauce Tracy Williams defeats Fred Yehi with the cross face submission

* Jaka defeated EVOLVE champion Zack Sabre Jr with the choke bomb in a non-title match

* Keith Lee defeats Matt Riddle in a last standing match to win the WWN title