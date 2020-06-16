EVOLVE Reportedly Not Planning to Run Events Going Forward

EVOLVE is not looking to run events moving forward, according to a new report. PW Torch reports that they have obtained a screenshot of a post made by Gabe Sapolsky to a private Facebook message board for the EVOLVE roster in which Sapolsky said he was closing the group because there are no plans for the company to run shows going forward. The Torch says that they have confirmed the validity of the post from members of WWN management as well as the EVOLVE roster.

The news comes after a report last week that EVOLVE may be looking to sell “pretty much everything” to WWE. due to financial difficulty caused by the cancellation of their planned WrestleMania week shows and the pandemic-mandated shutdown.

The Torch notes that rumors of WWE buying out EVOLVE and parent company WWN ceasing operations are not true, and that WWN will continue to operate while EVOLVE goes in hiatus due to the pandemic. Sapolsky told the roster that this is “just a fork in the road” and told talent that they should stay in touch.