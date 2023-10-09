Exodus Pro Wrestling Is Now An NWA Affiliate, NWA Exodus Pro

The National Wrestling Alliance has released a new video in which it’s announced that Exodus Pro Wrestling is now an NWA affiliate. Billy Corgan and EC3 made the announcement during the latest Exodus event. The company will now be known as NWA Exodus Pro. The Exodus Pro Heavyweight Championship will now be recognized by the NWA as well.

The Territories are back?!

More news to come… pic.twitter.com/3fbg5eCKuI — NWA (@nwa) October 8, 2023