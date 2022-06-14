wrestling / News

Ezekiel Claims Elias Will Return On Next Week’s WWE Raw

June 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elias WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Elias is set to make his return to WWE Raw, at least according to Ezekiel. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ezekiel announced that his long-missing brother will return to the Red brand on next week’s show. The announcement was made after Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens by countout.

Elias has been “off” of TV since his vignettes last summer.

