Ezekiel Claims Elias Will Return On Next Week’s WWE Raw
June 13, 2022 | Posted by
Elias is set to make his return to WWE Raw, at least according to Ezekiel. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ezekiel announced that his long-missing brother will return to the Red brand on next week’s show. The announcement was made after Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens by countout.
Elias has been “off” of TV since his vignettes last summer.
BREAKING NEWS: Elias returns to #WWERaw next Monday!@IAmNotEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/VXrhD1uZzf
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2022