Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start the show IMMEDIATELY, with MizTV in the middle of the ring, but he’s not alone!

Paul Heyman is here with him! He cuts off The Miz, then introduces himself as the representative of the “Legendary” champion, Roman Reigns.

Miz thanks him for being here in this Wasteland of Kansas. He wants to talk about Money in the Bank. The winner has an 85% chance of cashing in successfully. The Miz has a 100% success rate. How did he do that? He waited for the perfect moment. IF the Money in the Bank contract winner plays his cards right, he or she will be able to catapult their career into mega superstardom. This person will most likely cash in on Reigns.

Heyman is aware of this, and this person shall fail in their attempt against Reigns, because no matter what the percentage rate has been in the past, when the champion is Roman Reigns, that rate goes down to 0.

This Friday, Reigns will defend the title against Riddle. It annoys Heyman so much that he went to management, and counseled them on a stipulation to make the stakes bigger.

Riddle is here to scoot scoot his way into our heart. He says he could be hearing voices, because he heard his name. He figured he’d come out and hear this news first hand.

Miz is pissed that Riddle interrupted him. They demand reverence and respect. Heyman would like some decorum. Riddle, young man, you’ve got some set of balls for interrupting. This prompts Riddle to ask how Miz’s pair is doing. As for Heyman, he talks a lot without saying anything. He doesn’t know Riddle, and neither does Reigns. They have no idea what he’s capable of. Riddle doesn’t care about the stips, because Reigns will have to kill him to stop him, Bro.

Heyman, tired of the schtick, says Riddle has a lot of momentum, all in the name of Orton, and that momentum will stop this Friday, by Reigns because Riddle cannot beat Roman Reigns. As a matter of fact, Riddle can’t even beat his opponent tonight after he hears the stipulation. On behalf of Reigns, the stipulation is:

If Riddle beats Reigns, Riddle wins the title. WHEN he loses to Reigns, Riddle will never get another shot at the title as long as Reigns is champion.

Heyman calls this “Do or Die,” so expect to hear that about 500 times between now and Friday. Heyman then introduces The Usos, and out they come looking to attack. Riddle tosses some chairs, getting ready for them, as Miz watches on. Looks like Riddle vs Jimmy tonight.

The Street Profits are her to even the odds!! Riddle is ecstatic. They slide into the ring to stand by their friend.

Ford vs Jimmy next!



Match 1: Montez Ford vs Jimmy Uso

LOCKUP! Ford get cornered. Jimmy with a chop, another, headlock takedown out of the corner. Ford stands, turns into the hold, hits the ropes, shoulder tackle from Jimmy sends Ford down hard. Ford back up, hits a dropkick, and Jimmy rolls out of the ring. Back in the ring, he hits a chop to Ford, then whips him hard into the corner, back first. Another whip sends Ford crashing into the corner hard. Whip, Ford with a quick switch, clothesline, dropkick! Cover! 1…2…NO!!!! Ford works the left arm from behind. Jimmy turns into the hold, Ford spins the arm, headbutt from Jimmy, chop to Ford in the corner! He sends Ford to the apron, Ford lands on his feet, right hand, Ford sends Jimmy into the corner head first. Shoulder off the apron, he tries to springboard, but Jimmy with an uppercut drops Ford. Jimmy to the apron, locks the head, he lifts up for a suplex on the apron!

We are back, and Jimmy drops Ford with a hard right hand to the chest. He covers for 1..2..NO!!! Jimmy cinches the waist from behind, Ford stands, breaks the lock, spreading the hands of Jimmy and turning this into a back suplex. Both men slow to get up, Jimmy rises first, tries for a right, Ford blocks, another block, a right, another right, whip to the ropes reversed and Ford hits a clothesline. Back suplex attempt but Rord lands on his feet. Kick to the gut, to the chest, a kick from Jimmy, uppercut, enziguri from Ford! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!!

Ford limps his way ot the corner, grabs Jimmy, gets whipped to the corner, selling the lowerback, hits a spinebuster to Jimmy! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Kick from Jimmy, Ford catches, Enziguri from Jimmy!! To the ropes! Lift up! Samoan Drop! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Ford rolls to the apron, Jimmy follows him, grabs him by the head, Jimmy hooks up for a suplex, Ford escapes, high enziguri! Ford tries for a suplex, Jimmy blocks, shoves Ford into the post back first!!!! Jimmy rushes across the apron, but FORD MOVES OUT OF THE WAY!!! Jimmy hits the post, Ford slinks into the ring, pulls Jimmy by the head, locks up for a superplex, but Jimmy stops it!! Right hands to the back! Headbutt to Ford! Ford flies off. Jimmy on the 2nd rope. Ford hops up high, head scissors sends Jimmy off the top rope!!! Jimmy to the mat!

Ford climbs up high. FROG SPLASH! KNEES UP!!! COVER BY JIMMY!!!! 1….2……3!!!!!!

Winner: Jimmy Uso

A well fought battle with both men taking their time and focusing on Ford’s back. The sloppiness of that final head scissors was immediately forgiven after Jimmy pulled the knees up, making him out to be the smarter competitor this time around. Admittedly a little slow for the first half, but I understand what they were trying to do.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:56

Recap of Seth Rollins attacking Cody last week. We’ll hear from him next.

Seth sits with Patrick to talk about last week. He said he meant everything he said last week, but Rhodes is a virus that has been plaguing the WWE since Mania. Sometimes in life, you must make unpopular decisions, and when no one is on your side, you take matters in your own hands.

Seth brings up a sledgehammer, and holds it in his hands while he says this.

Cody wanted to compete with a torn pec? No, in Seth’s WWE, it’s adapt or perish. So no, he feels no remorse. He takes pride in what he accomplished. The American Nightmare is over, and Monday Night Rollins is back.

So what’s next?

The Money in the Bank Contract.

In order to be in the match, he’s gotta beat AJ Styles. He expects a hell of a fight, but let’s be honest – AJ isn’t on Seth’s level. He lacks a certain killer instinct. If AJ wants to stand in Seth’s way, on his path, then he may have to do to him what he did to Cody.

Seth laughs maniacally…

Then AJ Styles comes in out of nowhere to clock him in the face and say, “That’s for Cody.”

After the break, Becky gets another shot at the 24/7 Title…

-eyeroll-

Becky makes her entrance with a note of frustration, lacking any real conviction or excitement, yet a whole lotta anger.

Before the official bell is tolled, Becky attacks Dana. She coners her with kicks, attacks the back, then sends Dana to the outside hard. Becky follows, grabs Dana by the head, and sends her into the barricade. She brings Dana to the announce table and slams her head into it, then stomps the top of the table onto the head of Dana. She wants a mic.

Becky says this was never about the 24/7 title, she can keep it. This is about the disrespect she’s been shown after her path of greatness was forged. But no, they fall into the potholes and cant climb out. She is different, though. She keeps climbing, and speaking of climbing…

She points towards the briefcases, says she is thinkin the last time she was in a Money in the Bank ladder match, she was robbed and cheated. This time, it’s her year. But right now, she’s got some more ass to kick.

She goes to attack Dana again, but here comes Asuka! She rushes the ring, but Becky is more than willing to meet her halfway, sliding in then out of the ring to attack Asuka. Asuka gets her to the apron and slams her head down a few times. Asuka tries to enter the ring, but Becky is in first and stomps her. Asuka with a clothesline, she lifts Becky, blocks a kick, hits a back fist, another, another, waist lock, GERMAN!

Becky rolls to the outside, pissed, and heads up the ramp.

Before Becky can even make it all the way up the ramp, the music of Alexa Bliss hits and she comes out with a wave and a smile.

WWE reminds us that Nikki A.S.H. won last year, and juxtaposes that with what she is currently doing, proving that the briefcase can also do jack and shit for you.



Match 2: Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan vs Nikki A.S.H. and Piper Niven

We start with Nikki in new black and gold gear. Bliss is there for the lockup. Nikki forces her down hard, then poses. Whip to Bliss, who cradles into a pin for 1..NO!!! She blcoks a right ,hits a right, dropkick to the face. Tag to Piper, and Bliss ducks under a charge, tries for a rana, gets a sloppy one, but Piper no sells it. She misses a right, Bliss hops into a clutch and Piper slams her down hard. Senton to Bliss, cover for 1…2..NO!!! Ouch. Body slam from Piper after a tag by Nikki, who runs in, hits reverse snapmare, cover for 1..2.NO!!! Nikki with a submission from behind. Bliss reaches for the hair, then stands and turns into the hol. Jawbreaker and Bliss heads to the corner. Nikki with a splash, then bulldog, but Bliss shoots her off! Liv wants a tag. Tag to Piper. Tag to Liv! Liv attacks the leg, kick after kick, and an enziguri, Piper still not going down, Liv bounces off the middle rope, knees to the face! Dropkick out of the corner. She dives off the 2nd rope with a dropkick! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Bliss. Bliss in with a seated blockbuster. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Nikki there to stop the pin! Bliss locks the head, headbutt from Piper! She shoves Liv off the apron. Tag to Nikki. Nikki in, Piper lifts Bliss for a body slam, Nikki grabs the head to join the fun. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Liv in to stop the pin. Piper grabs liv by the hair and body slams her hard on the outside! She then goes for a runnin senton, but Bliss moves out of he way!

Nikki kicks her from inside the ring. Bliss with a right, DDT TO NIKKI! Cover for 1..2…..3!!!

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan

Not bad for the time given, but also not much time was given for them to be bad.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 4:25

We shift gears to Judgment Day and their turn on Edge.