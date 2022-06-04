Final Betting Odds For WWE Hell in a Cell Tomorrow Night

– BetOnline has revealed the final betting odds for tomorrow night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, which happens in Chicago, IL.

Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -500

Becky Lynch +450

Asuka +550

Hell in a Cell Match Winner

Cody Rhodes – 500

Seth Rollins +300

Handicap Match Winner

Bobby Lashley -150

Omos & MVP +120

Mixed Tag Team Winner

The Judgment Day -350

AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225

Singles Match Winner

Ezekiel -170

Kevin Owens +130

United States Championship Match Winner

Theory (c) -500

Mustafa Ali +300