Final Betting Odds For WWE Hell in a Cell Tomorrow Night

June 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Hell in a Cell Kevin Owens Ezekiel Image Credit: WWE

BetOnline has revealed the final betting odds for tomorrow night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, which happens in Chicago, IL.

Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -500
Becky Lynch +450
Asuka +550

Hell in a Cell Match Winner

Cody Rhodes – 500
Seth Rollins +300

Handicap Match Winner

Bobby Lashley -150
Omos & MVP +120

Mixed Tag Team Winner

The Judgment Day -350
AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225

Singles Match Winner

Ezekiel -170
Kevin Owens +130

United States Championship Match Winner

Theory (c) -500
Mustafa Ali +300

