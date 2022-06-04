wrestling / News
Final Betting Odds For WWE Hell in a Cell Tomorrow Night
June 4, 2022 | Posted by
– BetOnline has revealed the final betting odds for tomorrow night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, which happens in Chicago, IL.
Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair (c) -500
Becky Lynch +450
Asuka +550
Hell in a Cell Match Winner
Cody Rhodes – 500
Seth Rollins +300
Handicap Match Winner
Bobby Lashley -150
Omos & MVP +120
Mixed Tag Team Winner
The Judgment Day -350
AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225
Singles Match Winner
Ezekiel -170
Kevin Owens +130
United States Championship Match Winner
Theory (c) -500
Mustafa Ali +300
