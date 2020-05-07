wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor’s Promo From NXT, Cameron Grimes vs. Denzel Dejournette & Chelsea Green vs. Xia Li Clips
May 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has shared a clip from this week’s episode of NXT, featuring Finn Balor’s promo. You can see the promo in which Balor addressed the people who attacked him last week:
– The company also posted clips from Cameron Grimes vs. Denzel Dejournette & Chelsea Green vs. Xia Li on the episode:
More Trending Stories
- The Revolt Reveal That WWE Offered Them More Than Reported $750,000 To Stay, Discuss What Bret Hart Told Them After Their Release
- Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon and Triple H’s Reactions Backstage After His WWE Title Win
- Zack Ryder Responds to Tommy Dreamer Calling Him An Idiot For Spending So Much On Figures, Discusses If He Thinks WWE Punished Him For His YouTube Series
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner