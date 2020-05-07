wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor’s Promo From NXT, Cameron Grimes vs. Denzel Dejournette & Chelsea Green vs. Xia Li Clips

May 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor NXT

– WWE has shared a clip from this week’s episode of NXT, featuring Finn Balor’s promo. You can see the promo in which Balor addressed the people who attacked him last week:

– The company also posted clips from Cameron Grimes vs. Denzel Dejournette & Chelsea Green vs. Xia Li on the episode:

