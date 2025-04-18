wrestling / News
First Clip For Von Erichs Episode of Hollywood Demons Online
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
Investigation Discovery has revealed the first clip from its Hollywood Demons episode on the Von Erich family. The company released the clip on Friday from the episode, which will focus on the legendary WCCW family and their tragedies.
The episode, titled “Iron Claw,” airs on the network on April 21st and is described as follows:
The Von Erichs, a wrestling dynasty of six brothers, saw five tragically die at a young age, a story immortalized in 2023’s The Iron Claw. But, there’s more to it. Now, the last surviving Von Erich brother, Kevin, reveals the harsh truths.
