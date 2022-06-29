wrestling / News
First Match Announced For TERMINUS 3
June 29, 2022
As reported last week, TERMINUS will hold their third event next month in Atlanta. Now the promotion has announced its first match, as Queen Aminata will face Masha Slamovich.
The event happens on July 21 at the Oasis Event Center.
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
AMINATA •vs• SLAMOVICH
🎟https://t.co/bOefyex1pZ pic.twitter.com/s2TUFWgIcS
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) June 27, 2022
