First Match Announced For TERMINUS 3

June 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TERMINUS 3 Image Credit: TERMINUS

As reported last week, TERMINUS will hold their third event next month in Atlanta. Now the promotion has announced its first match, as Queen Aminata will face Masha Slamovich.

The event happens on July 21 at the Oasis Event Center.

