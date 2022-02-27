wrestling / News

First Match Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Lonestar Shootout Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Chris Dickinson and Tomohiro Ishii for NJPW Lonestar Shootout. Dickinson was injured back in November when he dislocated his leg out of his hip socket. He released a video to announce his return.

Lonestar Shootout happens on April 1 during Wrestlecon weekend.

