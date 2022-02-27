wrestling / News
First Match Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout
February 26, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Chris Dickinson and Tomohiro Ishii for NJPW Lonestar Shootout. Dickinson was injured back in November when he dislocated his leg out of his hip socket. He released a video to announce his return.
Lonestar Shootout happens on April 1 during Wrestlecon weekend.
April 1 in Dallas, Chris Dickinson returns to NJPW.
And there's one name on his mind.
TICKETS: https://t.co/v2ckxwpBzy#njlonestar #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/F5hdUXCCpP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 24, 2022
