wrestling / News
First-Round Matches Set For wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025 Tournament
wXW has revealed the first-round matches for this year’s 16 Carat Gold tournament. The company announced the following matches for the first round of the tourney, which runs from March 7th through the 9th:
* Masha Slamovich vs. Cara Noir
* Daisuke Sekimoto vs. 1 Called Manders
* Psycho Clown vs. Joseph Fenech Jr.
* Leon Slater vs. Aigle Blanc
* Michael Oku vs. Ahura
* Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Axel Tischer
* Laurance Roman vs. Adam Priest
* Bobby Gunns vs. Anita Vaughan
* Alternate 4-Way Dance: Ryan Clancy vs. Hektor vs. Stephanie Maze vs. Nick Schreier
The full announcement (per Fightful) reads as follows:
Wrestlers from New Japan, AAA, TNA, Dragongate, TJPW, Big Japan compete in the biggest European Wrestling Festival of the year
From March 7th to 9th for the 19th time wXw will promote the 16 Carat Gold Tournament. Every march wrestling fans from all over the world travel to Oberhausen, Germany to witness the festivities. Starting on March 6th in the wXw Wrestling Academy with the Inner Circle event that is limited to just 100 fans and a surprise card.
On March 7th, the 16 Carat Gold tournament will start with these first-round matches:
* Masha Slamovich vs. Cara Noir
* Daisuke Sekimoto vs. 1 Called Manders
* Psycho Clown vs. Joseph Fenech Jr.
* Leon Slater vs. Aigle Blanc
* Michael Oku vs. Ahura
* Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Axel Tischer
* Laurance Roman vs. Adam Priest
* Bobby Gunns vs. Anita Vaughan
* Alternate 4-Way Dance: Ryan Clancy vs. Hektor vs. Stephanie Maze vs. Nick Schreier
On March 8th, the tournament will continue with plenty of non-tournament matches highlighted by two title matches:
* wXw World Tag Team Championship – TLC Match: Young Blood (Oskar & Yuto Nakajima) vs. Planet Gojirah (Robert Dreissker & Marc Empire) vs. High Performers Ltd. (Icarus & Anil Marik) vs. Big Bucks (Norman Harras & Alex Duke)
* wXw European Championship: Mike D. Vecchio vs. Levaniel
On March 9th the tournament will conclude with the semi-finals and finals. Additionally to the tournament roster Miyu Yamashita from TJPW debuts in Germany after competing in England on Friday and Spain on Saturday.
A special event will happen during the afternoon of March 8th. The annual Ambition shoot-style event will take place right before Night 2. This will include a 8 Men Tournament with these first-round matches:
* Yuto Nakajima vs. Thomas Shire
* Zozaya vs. Dieter Schwarz
* Liam Slater vs. Icarus
* Fast Time Moodo vs. Danny
On top of that will be two superfights including Fuminori Abe vs. Takuya Nomura and Masha Slamovich vs. Stephanie Maze.
This is the biggest production of the year with spectacular in-venue setup and live video production. All events from Friday onwards will be streamed live with English commentary on TrillerTV+ and with German commentary on wXwNOW including daily Fight Forever warm-up shows available for free on Youtube.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Ernest Miller Didn’t Become a Bigger Star in WCW
- Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Take Sides Following John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes