First-Round Matches Set For wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025 Tournament

wXW has revealed the first-round matches for this year’s 16 Carat Gold tournament. The company announced the following matches for the first round of the tourney, which runs from March 7th through the 9th:

* Masha Slamovich vs. Cara Noir

* Daisuke Sekimoto vs. 1 Called Manders

* Psycho Clown vs. Joseph Fenech Jr.

* Leon Slater vs. Aigle Blanc

* Michael Oku vs. Ahura

* Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Axel Tischer

* Laurance Roman vs. Adam Priest

* Bobby Gunns vs. Anita Vaughan

* Alternate 4-Way Dance: Ryan Clancy vs. Hektor vs. Stephanie Maze vs. Nick Schreier

The full announcement (per Fightful) reads as follows: