Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns The Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.

