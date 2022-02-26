Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.

Roman Reigns consoles Paul Heyman after a fan insults Paul. (Dark match after #SmackDown 25/2/22 – Hershey, PA) pic.twitter.com/utKqKnjdSg — Johnny Boy (@coolmanguyjohn) February 26, 2022