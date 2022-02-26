wrestling / News
Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
Roman Reigns consoles Paul Heyman after a fan insults Paul. (Dark match after #SmackDown 25/2/22 – Hershey, PA) pic.twitter.com/utKqKnjdSg
— Johnny Boy (@coolmanguyjohn) February 26, 2022
Heyman being comforted by Roman after he was called a walrus by the crowd chanting it at him. #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XjCe1roqY8
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) February 26, 2022
