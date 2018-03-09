Various News: Footage of The Nasty Boys Wrestling In Germany, Black Label Pro Holding Event Tomorrow

– – The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) wrestled matches this past weekend for Deutsche Wrestling Allianz (DWA) and Independent Pro Wrestling Germany (IPW Germany). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Sags did most of the work as Knobbs was “hurting bad.” You can see footage below:

– Black Label Pro will hold their “Jar of Flies” event tomorrow night in Crown Point, Indiana at the Square Sports Academy (105 N. Court St). Tickets cost $20 with kids 10 and under getting in free. It will stream live on Powerbomb.TV. Using the promo code “BLACKLABEL” gets you twenty days free.

GCW World Championship

“The King” Nick Gage vs Teddy Hart

Dasher Hatfield vs CW Anderson

The Carnies vs AJ Gray and Mance Warner

Also set to appear: Space Monkey, The Warlord, Draztick Boy, Kobe Durst, Stevie Fierce and much more!