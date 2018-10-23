Ford’s CHIKARA Best of Season 18 Review  

Silver Ant vs. Travis Huckabee

“Hour of Power: Season 18, Episode 1” – Philadelphia, PA – 2.12.2017

Silver Ant keeps Huckabee’s leg captured when taking him down in a side Russian legsweep. Huckabee frees his leg, but Silver Ant holds onto a wristlock when he gets to his feet. Some quick forward rolls force Silver Ant to release. Huckabee rolls out of a wristlock and brings Silver Ant to the mat in an arm wringer. Silver Ant cuts inside the hold and tosses Huckabee down in a waistlock. When Huckabee goes for the leg, Silver Ant brings him into a crucifix pin for two. Huckabee brings Silver Ant up into a full nelson, then down in a side headlock. Silver Ant counters into a headscissors. Huckabee twists around and kicks his way out. Silver Ant wrenches on Huckabee’s neck and chin. He back rolls Huckabee into another crucifix pin. Huckabee converts into a double arm stretch. He pushes Silver Ant’s arms to the mat. Silver Ant gets his shoulders up and German suplexes Huckabee. He then brings him down in a vertical suplex, floating over into the Fujiwara armbar, bending his fingers as well. When Huckabee is about to escape, Silver Ant transitions to a cross armbreaker. Huckabee escapes that and figure fours Silver Ant’s legs. Silver Ant kips up and dropkicks Huckabee away. The aggression picks up as they trade strikes. Silver Ant sweeps out Huckabee’s legs and hits a leaping elbow drop for two. Uppercuts and forearms are exchanged. Silver Ant ducks a clothesline and puts Huckabee in a Gory Stretch, dropping him into the Gory Bomb, for two. Huckabee Oklahoma Rolls Silver Ant for two. Silver Ant throws Huckabee down out of a full nelson for another two count. Huckabee gets in a few shots in the corner before rolling Silver Ant into a reverse prawn hold. Silver Ant kicks out and kicks Huckabee in the side of the head. Huckabee maneuvers Silver Ant into the butterfly suplex for two. He dropkicks Silver Ant in the sternum. Silver Ant kicks Huckabee outside to avoid the Sugar Hold. When Huckabee comes back in, Silver Ant axe kicks him in the back of the head. He comes off the middle rope with a stomp to the chest. He places Huckabee on the top rope, bringing him down with a superplex. Huckabee bridges up to stop Bryce’s count. Huckabee also kicks out of Silver Ant’s Michinoku Driver. Silver Ant throws multiple kicks to the back and chest before locking on CHIKARA Special: Green. Huckabee taps out at 13:29. This match reminded me a lot of Silver Ant’s (then Green Ant) matches with Mike Quackenbush from 2010/2011. Those matches allowed Green Ant to break out and showcase his technical wrestling prowess. It didn’t matter that Quackenbush defeated him, Green Ant won the respect of the crowd and the matches helped grow him into the competitor he is today. Here, it was Silver Ant who played the veteran against Huckabee. Silver Ant became visibly frustrated when it became clear Huckabee was so adept to technical wrestling that he had to change his trajectory and began incorporating strikes and slams into his arsenal. It took Silver Ant busting out his very own submission hold, one that no else uses or knows, to defeat Huckabee, because Huckabee had an answer for everything else Silver Ant threw at him. This was an exceptional wrestling match, and a springboard for Huckabee to join the top tier CHIKARA competitors. ***½

Campeonatos de Parejas

Sonny Defarge & Cornelius Crummels vs. DUSTIN & Chuck Taylor™

“Turn Left” – Fern Park, FL – 3.31.2017

Defarge & Crummels have been champions since “The Shape of Things to Come” and this is their second defense. DUSTIN takes control of a wristlock on Defarge in an opening exchange. He releases when Crummels threatens to use his licked palm to escape. Crummels sneezes into his hands before booting Taylor™ in the mid-section. Taylor™ comes back with a jumping back elbow, belly-to-back suplex, and one-footed dropkick. He holds Crummels so DUSTIN can hit him with a running double back axe handle. He dropkicks Crummels to the corner and sends him face first into the opposite corner. Taylor™ takes Crummels to the corner and rams his shoulder repeatedly into the mid-section before getting two with a snap suplex. DUSTIN follows suit with some his own shoulder blocks to Crummels mid-section, but that allows Crummels to muscle him to the corner. Defarge tags in and nails a pair of running uppercuts in the corner. DUSTIN catches him with the Brodie Knee. Despite this, Defarge and Crummels double team DUSTIN and maintain control. They hit the Night Cap and knock Taylor™ off the apron, then hit DUSTIN with Great Expectations to pick up the first fall at 5:53. Taylor™ starts fall two with stereo back elbows to his opponents. He Samoan Drops Crummels for two. The Attitude Adjustment also gets two, thanks to Defarge interjecting. He and Crummels double team Taylor™ in their half of the ring, with Taylor™ kicking out of several nearfalls in that period. He knocks down Crummels with a diving shoulder tackle/headbutt off the second turnbuckle and tags in DUSTIN. He comes in a house of fire with elbows and clotheslines, then dropkicks both Crummels and Defarge to the floor. He follows with a picturesque tope con hilo. Crummels is sent into the crowd and DUSTIN follows with a running dive onto him. Crummels sneezes in DUSTIN’s face back inside the ring. Taylor™ backhands Crummels before hitting Soul Food, picking up the second fall at 13:19. The third fall begins with both teams slugging it out. Crummels tosses Taylor™ outside in the hopes to double team DUSTIN. However, DUSTIN is able to belly-to-belly suplex Crummels onto Defarge. He then dropkicks Defarge while Samoan Dropping Crummels for two. DUSTIN misses a moonsault. Crummels curb stomps DUSTIN into the mat. Taylor™ intervenes to break up the pin. Crummels puts Taylor™ in a grounded Octopus hold. DUSTIN stomps Defarge to break the hold. DUSTIN falls to a leg sweep/uppercut combo. DUSTIN kicks out off Great Expectations! Miscommunication between Defarge and Crummels leads to them falling to the floor. Taylor™ comes off the top with a somersault senton! Back inside, he and DUSTIN deliver a tandem Soul Food/Sole Food to Crummels, as suggested by Taylor™. Defarge places Crummels’ foot on the bottom rope to stop Bryce’s count. DUSTIN and Taylor™ go outside to take care of, but DUSTIN accidentally superkicks Taylor™! DUSTIN shows some compassion before entering the ring. He goes for Crummels, who schoolboys DUSTIN, and Defarge holds onto Crummels feet, giving them the third and final fall at 18:35. Taylor™ stole the show with his best in-ring performance to date. The story of him and DUSTIN finally gelling as a team but coming up short was well told, with Taylor™ scoring their one successful fall, DUSTIN taking the two losing falls, and superkicking Taylor™ right before the climax. Although Taylor™ hugged him after, you can tell the seeds are planted for an inevitable split. Defarge and Crummels deserve credit too for living up to their end of the bargain with some quality wrestling. ***½

Grand Championship

UltraMantis Black vs. Max Smashmaster

“The Empty Child” – Enfield, CT – 3.5.2017

UltraMantis Black has been champion since “Whatever Happened, Happened” and this is his second defense. Sidney Bakabella is in Smashmaster’s corner. He tries bribing referee Bryce Remsburg with a single dollar. Smashmaster mauls Mantis in the corner before the bell. Mantis blinds Smashmaster with his cloak so he can dropkick Smashmaster to the floor and follow with a suicide dive. Mantis Mongolian Chops Smashmaster and sends him face first into the canvas. Bakabella grabs Mantis’ legs, allowing time for Smashmaster to recover. Smashmaster catches Mantis’ rolling somersault attempt and drops Mantis back first onto the ring apron! He slams Mantis on the edge of the ring once again and sends him face first into the ring post. In the ring, Smashmaster tosses Mantis into a standing splash for two. Bakabella punches Mantis behind Bryce’s back from the floor. Smashmaster pummels Mantis on the shoulders and back before tossing him outside for Bakabella to stomp on him. The camera misses a presumed groin shot to Smashmaster. Mantis tries a sunset flip from the apron, but Smashmaster counters with a splash. Mantis cradles Smashmaster for a two count. Smashmaster mows him down with a clothesline after kicking out and gets his own nearfall. Mantis unleashes a flurry of chops before being caught with a boot by Smashmaster. Mantis is able to stop a corner attack with his own boot. He strings a pair of neck strikes and low clothesline together for two. Mantis low bridges the top rope to send Smashmaster to the apron. He wears down Smashmaster with chops and kicks him back first into the ring post. Mantis can’t knock Smashmaster down with a somersault senton from the apron, so he comes off the top turnbuckle with one and it does the trick. Both make it into the ring before the twenty count, with Bakabella assisting Smashmaster. Although Smashmaster swings out of the Praying Mantis Bomb, Mantis is able to swing Smashmaster into a full-nelson slam for two. Mantis manuevers Smashmaster to the top turnbuckle. Smashmaster knocks Mantis to the mat. Smashmaster misses a Swanton Bomb! Mantis again places Smashmaster on the top turnbuckle. He brings down Smashmaster with a butterfly superplex for two. When Mantis goes for the Praying Mantis Bomb, Bakabella hops on the apron. Smashmaster is able to reverse the move into a Beach Break. Smashmaster splashes Bryce into the corner! Bakabella passes Smashmaster his own mask. Mantis ducks the mask shot and schoolboys Smashmaster, but there’s no referee to count. Smashmaster recovers and lands a tombstone piledriver. Smashmaster hurt his knee on the landing, the same one he hurt in the Challenge of the Immortals finals that kept him out of action for a long while. Mantis gets on a half crab. Bakabella jumps in and cracks Mantis in the back of the head with a roll of quarters! Bryce counts slowly while still recovering, and Mantis is able to get his shoulder up just in time. Smashmaster looks as if he’s going to strike Bryce again, but Bryce catches him in the act. Mantis rolls up Smashmaster for two. He then drops Smashmaster with Cosmic Doom for the pin at 16:37. Smashmaster did what he promised in dropping Mantis on his head as many times as he could. When things looked desperate, Bakabella and him executed their illegal back-up plan and it backfired and led to his demise. You don’t want to have championship matches like this all the time, but for these two characters in this environment I think it worked out very well. ***½

UltraMantis Black, Mister ZERO, Icarus, Dasher Hatfield & Ophidian vs. Juan Francisco de Coronado, Hallowicked, Frightmare, Gran Akuma & El Hijo del Ice Cream

“Aniversario: School Reunion” – Hellertown, PA – 5.27.2017

Hijo is pleased with himself after overhand chopping ZERO and pinching his fanny. ZERO however is able to take him down with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Hijo slips out before he can go for a Camel Clutch. Hatfield and Akuma kick one another while intertwined in a double knuckle lock. Neither man is able to knock down one another with shoulder blocks. They knock one another down with stereo shoulder blocks, leading to Hallowicked and Icarus being tagged in. Before they can lock-up, Frightmare strikes Icarus from the apron. He and Hallowicked each attack Icarus in the opposite corner. Coronado misses a splash, leading to Mantis and Icarus each attacking him, and Ophidian taking him down with an enzuigiri. Hijo strikes Ophidian in the face and feeds his arm to Akuma for a water pump across the shoulder. Hatfield suffers the same fate, but Mantis reverses and feeds Hijo’s arm to Akuma without Akuma noticing. Akuma notices all his opponents on the floor cheering him on and finally figures it out. Coronado admonishes Hijo for his incompetence and shoo him away, so the Tecnico team take him on as a sixth partner. Once things calm down, Hatfield and Coronado pick up the pace with an armdrag exchange. Hatfield monkey flips Coronado after Coronado fails twice to monkey flip him. Like they did with Icarus, Hallowicked clubs Mantis from the apron. However, Mantis reverses their double suplex and suplexes them both himself. We get an UltraZERO reunion, with Mantis and ZERO landing tandem hip tosses and basement dropkicks. Some back and forth leads to the Kinjan jump from all participants. Hallowicked and Frightmare dispose UltraZERO to the floor, and former tag partners Icarus and Akuma jump in as the legal participants. Icarus throws chops to the chest while Akuma responds with kicks to the same area. They meet each other with elbow strikes against the ropes, as well as sole butt kicks. Akuma stops Icarus’ cascade with a powerbomb. Icarus tags in Hijo after sending Akuma to the floor. Hijo nails Icarus with a Cold Stone Stunner! It was all a ruse by the Rudos, and it allows them to take control and isolate Icarus. After a few minutes, a submission chain is formed with the ten participants, complete with ZERO reading the Business section of the newspaper as he has Frightmare in a Camel Clutch. Bryce Remsburg works to get the participants in the ring down to two. Coronado rips the newspaper out of ZERO’s hand and tosses him outside. Hatfield takes down Hallowicked with various armdrags. Hallowicked catches Hatfield diving with a mid-air Go 2 Sleepy Hollow for two. Hallowicked’s partners assist in targeting Hatfield’s mid-section. Hatfield is able to catch Hallowicked with a Liger Bomb, but Frightmare breaks the up the pin. He hits a standing moonsault for two. Hatfield ducks a yakuza kick and slides outside. Mantis gets in some shots before allowing Hatfield to come in with a springboard clothesline. Ophidian nails Frightmare with Chocolate Rain. He pummels Frightmare with forearms to the face and back. Frightmare pulls him down into a back kick. Frightmare hits the Friggin’ Sweet Driver for two. The Rudos wear down Ophidian’s neck and back. Ophidian blocks a corner kick from Frightmare and drills him with the Egyptian Destroyer! Ophidian avoids a corner attack from Hijo and Hallowicked. He clotheslines Coronado before tagging in ZERO. He cleans house on the Rudo quintet, escaping Coronado’s Tiger Driver before giving him the Last Shaven Unicorn Drop for two. Icarus goes for the Shiranui on Akuma, but Akuma counters with the Tenchi Crash for two. Akuma, Hijo, and the Legion of Rot are whipped into each other before put into a quadruple row boat. In the middle, Ophidian puts Coronado in a Gory Stretch backslide for two. Coronado’s kick out breaks up the row boat stretches too. Frightmare drills Ophidian with a Frankensteiner. Icarus stops the pinfall. Hallowicked halts Icarus’ Pedigree on Frightmare. He assists Frightmare with the Headless Horseman on Icarus. Hatfield breaks the pin. Hallowicked and Akuma double hip toss Hatfield into a bucket bomb. The Rudo team assists Frightmare with a splash on Hatfield, getting a two count. Mantis clears the ring before finding himself forearm struck by Coronado. Mantis clotheslines him from behind in the opposite corner and drops him with a Japanese Ocean Cyclone suplex. Frightmare breaks up the pin, but Icarus takes him down with a Shiranui. Ophidian hits double knees off the top onto Frightmare. Hatfield muscles him into a Jackhammer. Coronado breaks the cover. Mantis tries Cosmic Doom, but Coronado reverses into the Tiger Driver. He locks on the Coronado Clutch. Mantis rolls forward, sending Coronado to the apron and elbowing him to the floor. Mantis follows with a suicide dive. Akuma kicks Mantis from the apron. ZERO forearms Akuma to the floor and follows with a somersault senton. Hatfield springboard sentons onto Coronado and Akuma, while Icarus Asai moonsaults onto Hijo and Frightmare. Ophidian springboard sentons onto a large group of persons. In the ring, Mantis catches Hallowicked off guard with the Praying Mantis Bomb for the pin at 36:32.

The locker room files out near the entrance, including CHIKARA luminaries Shane Storm, Firefly, and Rorschach. UltraMantis is left in the ring by himself. He takes off his gauntlets and leaves them in the middle of the ring. He unlaces his mask and considers taking it off, but decides against it. He then celebrates with the locker room by the entrance who help lead the audience in a “Thank You Mantis” chant.

This match was about celebrating the company’s history and some of the biggest, most colorful, and important characters in CHIKARA’s rich tapestry. It was giving the fans a feel good moment to cap off the 15th anniversary. Most importantly, it was (presumably) a farewell to one of the most essential figures in CHIKARA’s history. In all these ways, it succeeded. All the usual CHIKARA tropes we’ve come to know and love were here, with all ten characters playing the hits. The matchups you expected happened, the team-ups you expected happen, and the Hijo story was a fun twist to throw in, especially when he felt like the odd man out when the teams were first announced. Of course, some people won’t have the same sentiment as I did watching this match, but for me, this was a great encapsulation of why I enjoy CHIKARA so much. ****

Johnny Kidd Invitational 2017 Quarterfinal Round Match

Mike Quackenbush vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

“The Johnny Kidd Invitational 2017” – Philadelphia, PA – 6.18.2017

This is a rematch from “Bad Wolf.” Sabre brings down Quackenbush in a wristlock. Quackenbush kips up and Sabre rolls away. Quackenbush holds onto both of Sabre’s arms behind Sabre’s back. Sabre fails to escape upon flipping to the canvas, allowing Quackenbush to dig his feet into Sabre’s shoulders while keeping hold of his arms. Sabre rolls back so he can use his feet to kick Quackenbush’s arms away. Sabre puts on a cravate which Quackenbush turns into a wristlock. Despite some fancy maneuvering and multiple snapmares, Quackenbush keeps ahold of the wristlock. Sabre does eventually free himself, but Quackenbush rolls up and puts Sabre in an Octopus stretch. He converts into a backslide for two. Sabre brings down Quackenbush in a wristlock, digging his knee into Quackenbush’s neck. Quackenbush kicks Sabre down by his right leg and grabs the left ankle. Quackenbush cartwheels through Sabre’s rolling escape. When Quackenbush grabs the ankle again, Sabre maneuvers him into a headlock takeover and does some ankle damage to Quackenbush himself. Quackenbush tries pulling Sabre into a side headlock. Sabre quickly turns it into a bow arrow, which Quackenbush flips out of and gets two with a lateral press. Quackenbush pulls Sabre up and drops him on his hips and lower back. Sabre throws an uppercut, the first strike of the match. Quackenbush remains composed until Sabre throws several more and a headbutt to the stomach. Quackenbush clobbers Sabre with a clothesline as he comes off the ropes. Quackenbush uses his legs to muscle Sabre down. Sabre ducks a palm strike and half-nelson suplexes Quackenbush into a bridge for the pin at 10:23. This was a great follow up to their initial encounter. Sabre couldn’t best Quackenbush on the mat, so he threw Quackenbush off his game by changing things up and it paid off, as making Quackenbush angry ultimately cost him the match. I could watch these two wrestle every month. ***½

Johnny Kidd Invitational 2017 Quarterfinal Round Match

Matt Riddle vs. Hallowicked

“The Johnny Kidd Invitational 2017” – Philadelphia, PA – 6.18.2017

Riddle goes for waistlocks while Hallowicked counters into front facelocks. When Hallowicked tries a hammerlock, Riddle puts on his own front facelock. Hallowicked slides out and both men stand off. Riddle grabs an armbar, but Hallowicked goes to the ropes right away. He also blocks Riddle’s cross armbreaker quickly with the ropes. Riddle knee strikes him to the corner. Hallowicked turns around and overhand chops Riddle. Riddle answers with one of his own. Riddle forearms him several times in the corner. He ducks a clothesline and winds Hallowicked into a kick to the head. A jumping forearm in the corner and an exploder suplex leave Riddle standing tall. He gets two with a running senton splash. Riddle gives Hallowicked a gutwrench suplex. Hallowicked gets his knees up to block a second senton splash. Hallowicked kicks away at Riddle’s ribs before whipping him across the ring for a step-up Frankensteiner, getting him a nearfall. He snapmares Riddle and dropkicks him in the back of the head for two. Riddle catches Hallowicked with a belly-to-belly throw. Riddle and Hallowicked fail to hit Bro To Sleep and Go 2 Sleepy Hollow, so Riddle German suplexes Hallowicked for two. Back on their feet, Hallowicked successfully lands Go 2 Sleepy Hollow for two. Riddle avoids a back suplex. He knee strikes Hallowicked in the face before hitting a fisherman’s buster for two. Riddle senton splashes Hallowicked across the back. He kicks away at Riddle’s stomach and drops him with the Rydeen Bomb for two. The two men trade blows as they get to their feet. Riddle dizzies Hallowicked with another knee. He hits Bro To Sleep and a German suplex. Miraculously, Hallowicked kicks out! The BroStone piledriver gets Riddle barely a one count! Wasting no time, Riddle locks on the BroMission. Hallowicked taps out at 11:20. Riddle likes to end his matches fairly quickly, and to counteract, Hallowicked tried taking the air out of him and stuck close to the ropes. It took everything Riddle had to take down the two time former Grand Champion, making both competitors look very strong. I think the tone of this match being more throw and strike based after two very technical battles was really smart and added diversity to the opening round. This was fantastic. ***¾

Grand Championship

Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. Missile Assault Man

“The Parting of Ways” – Gibsonville, NC – 7.8.2017

Juan Francisco de Coronado has been champion since 4.1.2017 and this is his third defense. At the end of the “Johnny Kidd Invitational”, The Whisper suggested to Juan that he could teach him a “trick” to defeat Missile Assault Man. Right after, The Whisper posted a blog offering to help Missile Assault Man win the Grand Championship and set him free. These two wrestled twice during Season 17. Missile defeated Coronado at “Happily Ever After”, and Coronado defeated Missile at “The Shape of Things to Come.” This serves as the rubber match.

Coronado tries hitting Missile with the title belt before the bell. Missile trips him and goes for the Sharpshooter, but Coronado slides outside. Missile assaults Coronado with several European uppercuts and stomps him down in the corner upon the bell ringing. He does damage to Coronado’s shoulders with uppercuts in the ropes, as well as whipping Coronado across the ring twice. The third time, Coronado bails to the apron. Missile sweeps out his legs, causing Coronado to crash to the floor. Missile follows with a suicide dive. Missile’s advantage is short lived, as Coronado powerbombs him onto the ring apron. Coronado drives Missile’s back into the apron repeatedly. He ends up chopping the ring post by accident. Missile takes back over inside the ring where he does further damage to Coronado’s left hand. Coronado turns things around by forearming Missile repeatedly in the back. Missile picks him up in a fireman’s carry. Coronado holds onto the top rope to come down and hit Missile with an enzuigiri. They trade positions until Missile gets on the Sharpshooter. Coronado gets the ropes. He comes off the middle ropes with another back attack and knocks down Missile with a clothesline. Coronado gets two with a tornado DDT after a suplex. Missile resists the Coronado Clutch. A rolling Death Valley Driver gets Missile a nearfall of his own. Missile clobbers the small of Coronado’s back and gives him the Missile Stomp, ending with stomps on the hurt hand. Coronado fails to escape Missile’s trifecta of Northern Lights suplexes, with Missile trapping Coronado’s hurt hand behind his back. Despite the damage, Coronado kicks out of Missile’s pin attempt. Coronado fights out of the Missile Launcher and prawn holds Missile into a chest stomp. Coronado locks for the Coronado Clutch. Missile rolls forward, sending Coronado to the ropes. Coronado crossbody’s Missile, sending both men tumbling to the floor. Coronado recovers first. Uncharacteristically, Coronado suicide dives onto Missile twice. The third time, Missile catches Coronado and suplexes him on the floor! This does damage to Missile as well. Both men barely make it back inside before the twenty count. They trade strikes on their knees. On their feet, Missile unloads with European uppercuts. Coronado interrupts with a boot to the stomach. He tries the Tiger Driver. Missile counters with a huracanrana for two. Coronado rakes his eyes and hits the Tiger Driver for two. Coronado grabs his title belt. Referee Bryce Remsburg tries to pull it out his hands. Missile hits Coronado with a dropkick, causing Coronado to crash into Bryce and knock him down. Missile gets on the Sharpshooter. Coronado taps out, but Bryce is still down. Missile releases to check on Bryce. Coronado tries bringing in his Ecuadorian flag but Missile halts him. Missile tries the Missile Launcher. Coronado escapes, low blows Missile, and sends him shoulder first into the ring post. Coronado German suplexes Missile, and somehow Missile kicks out! Coronado pulls Missile’s ear up to his mouth. Coronado whispers something to Missile and does a gesture with his arm. Missile goes limp and Coronado puts him in the Coronado Clutch. Missile’s arm drops three times, giving Coronado the win at 24:03.

The wrestling here was top notch, with each guy finding their focus (Coronado on Missile’s back and Missile on Coronado’s hand and neck) and Coronado trying to use shortcuts when he felt Missile was too much for him to handle. Then the finish came and diminished every bit of work put into the previous 23 or so minutes of storytelling. I understand that the post-credits sequence of the JKI all but telegraphed a crummy finish, but the way it was done here felt so ham fisted and dissatisfying. If Coronado had this ace up his sleeve the entire match, why did he wait until they were 23 minutes deep into the contest? Could The Whisper not conjure up something stronger for Coronado so that he didn’t need to endure 20+ minutes of abuse, or dish out 20+ minutes of abuse, to be effective? Why is the Whisper helping Coronado anyways? Does The Whisper want to help, or harm Missile Assault Man? To be quite honest, if they wanted to tell this story on the undercard, it wouldn’t bother me so much. Having it come at the end of a great Grand Championship match feels like a slap in the face. Don’t waste your time on this one. *

Last Man Standing

Fire Ant vs. Frightmare

“The Lodger” – Gibsonville, NC – 7.8.2017

The only way to win is to knockout your opponent for a referee’s ten count. Knowing Frightmare usually starts the match with a yakuza kick, Fire Ant cuts him off with a running forearm at the jump, and follows him outside with a suicide dive. Fire Ant fights for a suplex on the floor. Instead, Frightmare drops Fire Ant chest first on the apron and cracks him with a yakuza kick to the side of the head. Frightmare pulls Fire Ant up by the antennae. He yakuza kicks Fire Ant who holds onto the top rope to prevent falling to the floor. Frightmare pulls Fire Ant up to the top turnbuckle. Fire Ant palm strikes him away. Frightmare ducks the diving Yahtzee kick and land a Pele kick. Fire Ant rolls outside. Frightmare tope con hilo’s after him. Fire Ant avoids a chair shot and backdrops Frightmare onto the edge of the ring. Fire Ant gets ahold of the chair. Frightmare kicks his legs out, causing the chair to ricochet up into his throat. Frightmare then throws the chair at Fire Ant’s head twice! Frightmare sets up a chair for possibly a suplex, but Fire Ant turns it around with a suplex of his own! He then throws the other chair at Frightmare’s head twice. With the chair hanging onto Frightmare’s neck, Fire Ant sends him throat first to the corner. Fire Ant props up two chairs back to back. Unfortunately for him, Frightmare slams Fire Ant back first onto the chairs’ backs! He bodyslams Fire Ant onto both chairs, now folded up. Frightmare brings in numerous metal chairs from the audience. Fire Ant uses rapid fire palm strikes on Frightmare. Frightmare yanks him down by an antennae and hits a standing moonsault. Frightmare does more damage to Fire Ant’s back before choking him with his own arm. Since rope breaks don’t count, Frightmare is able to yank on his antennae when Fire Ant instinctively grabs them. Frightmare goes for a yakuza kick. Fire Ant evades it, Frightmare gets stuck on the ropes, allowing Fire Ant to nail a trifecta of kicks to the head. He comes off the top, dropkicking a chair into Frightmare’s face. Fire Ant spikes him on a chair with a satellite DDT. Fire Ant hits him with a number of Yahtzee Kicks. Frightmare throws a chair at his legs. He spikes Fire Ant with a crucifix driver and Go 2 Sleep. He sets up two chairs and props Fire Ant onto them. Frightmare hits Kneecolepsy! Fire Ant briefly gets up to break the count but is in immense pain. Frightmare sets up four chairs near a turnbuckle. He also props up a chair in the corner. He sends Fire Ant back first into the chair before coming off the middle turnbuckle with a back cracker. Frightmare pulls up Fire Ant onto the chairs and drills him onto them with the Friggin’ Sweet Driver! He holds up Bryce Remsburg’s count so he can do more punishment, throwing chairs at Fire Ant’s body before hitting kneecolepsy to the back. He tries to pull off on of Fire Ant’s antennae. He ends up onto Fire Ant’s shoulders, allowing Fire Ant to hit the Beach Break onto a pile of chairs. Fire Ant gets up before the ten count, but Frightmare does not, making Fire Ant the winner at 16:45. That was violent, creative, and felt appropriate given how personal the issue has become. Fire Ant needed the win here and it shows that Frightmare, while still dangerous, isn’t unstoppable. It gives the Furies hope and portrays their persistence in getting their own hands dirty to prevent Nazmaldun from wreaking havoc again. The only complaint I have is that after all Fire Ant endured, it seemed as if it should’ve taken more than just one Beach Break on the chairs to keep Frightmare down. That nitpick aside I thought this match was a success. ***½

Sarcophagus Match

Ophidian vs. Hallowicked

“Chikarasaurus Rex: Flesh and Stone” – Philadelphia, PA – 8.5.2017

The only way to win the match is to put your opponent in the Sarcophagus located ringside and seal it shut. Ophidian relentlessly strikes Hallowicked at the start, bicycle kicking him in the corner. He drives his knees into Hallowicked’s back. He tries to do it again but is halted by a yakuza kick. Hallowicked tosses Ophidian overheard with a fallaway slam, but Ophidian remains undeterred and continues with forearm strikes and chops. He gives Hallowicked a lung blower and back cracker. He tries to throw Hallowicked into the sarcophagus. Hallowicked stops himself on the apron and tries to pull Ophidian into the sarcophagus. Ophidian pulls Hallowicked up to the second rope and superplexes him back inside the ring. However, Hallowicked yakuza kicks Ophidian into the sarcophagus. Ophidian headbutts Hallowicked and kicks him in the chest after breaking free. Hallowicked falls into the sarcophagus. Hallowicked grabs Ophidian’s face when Ophidian goes to shut the lid. On the apron Hallowicked for Never Wake Up, but Ophidian clothesline him back into the ring. Ophidian comes off the top with double knees. Ophidian chops Hallowicked ringside until Hallowicked throws a chair into his face. In the ring, Hallowicked lands a Rydeen Bomb onto the chair! He rips some pieces off Ophidian’s mask off, resulting in Ophidian rolling into the sarcophagus. Ophidian prevents Hallowicked from closing it shut and comes out of the casket with double knees into the pavement. In the ring, Ophidian inspects the pieces of his mask that have been ripped off. Hallowicked attacks while he is preoccupied. Ophidian rolls through the super snapmare and puts on the Death Grip! Hallowicked maneuvers Ophidian into a Rydeen Bomb. Ophidian weaves out of Never Wake Up and hits the Duat Driver. Hallowicked blocks the Egyptian Destroyer. Ophidian blocks Go 2 Sleepy Hollow and uncorks and enzuigiri. He drives his knees into Hallowicked’s chest twice in the corner. He places Hallowicked onto the chair and hits double knees off the top and through the chair! He puts Hallowicked in the Death Grip. When he feels Hallowicked is out cold, he rolls him into the sarcophagus. However, Frightmare attacks Ophidian from behind with a chair behind his back before he can shut it! Frightmare helps Hallowicked regain consciousness and brings him back in the ring. Ophidian clobbers Frightmare in the back with a chair. Hallowicked blocks a chair shot. Ophidian is able to block Never Wake Up and hit the Egyptian Destroyer! Ophidian hypnotizes Frightmare and has Frightmare place himself in the sarcophagus. Hallowicked breaks the hypnosis with a yakuza kick from behind. He drills Ophidian with Never Wake Up. Hallowicked gives him a tombstone piledriver into the sarcophagus. Frightmare and Hallowicked shut and lock the lid, winning the match at 14:00. This was a real treat of a bonus match. Both guys beat each other senseless and did a phenomenal job building up Never Wake Up throughout the entire match. It also clearly portrayed that Ophidian would’ve been victorious had Frightmare not showed up. This makes Ophidian 0-2 in sarcophagus matches, and it’ll be interesting to see how his character evolves this time. ***½

Druids return to take the sarcophagus. The Snow Troll assists. The sarcophagus is placed in a white van outside the Wrestle Factory. One of the druids reveals themselves to be The Whisper, who drives the white van off into the distance.

Dasher Hatfield vs. Merlok

“Chikarasaurus Rex: Flesh and Stone” – Philadelphia, PA – 8.5.2017

The two hosses trade forearms to start. Merlok headbutts Hatfield down. He charges, but Hatfield cuts him off with a forearm from the ground. Hatfield’s sunset flip gets a two. Merlok mows him down with a spinwheel kick. He chokes Hatfield with his boot after pummeling him down in the corner. Hatfield ducks a clothesline. He dazes Merlok with some running forearms. Merlok jabs him in the throat. Hatfield dropkicks him the ropes before clotheslining him to the floor and landing a suicide dive. Hatfield gets in some shots, but Merlok shoulder tackles Hatfield to knock him down on the cement floor. In the ring, Merlok drives Hatfield back first into the corner. Despite Hatfield’s desperation blows, Merlok again chokes him with his boot. Hatfield fights up but is halted with a spinebuster. Merlok misses a splash off the second rope. Hatfield rolls away to evade a corner splash. Merlok tries again, only for Hatfield to drop toe hold him into the middle turnbuckle. Hatfield baseball slide dropkicks Merlok from the apron and tries a slingshot Oklahoma Roll. Merlok is too large to budge. He knees Hatfield to the apron and follows him out. Hatfield gives Merlok a Death Valley Driver onto the ring frame! He muscles Merlok back into the ring and gets a close nearfall. Merlok charges at Hatfield, but Hatfield uses Merlok’s own momentum to successfully armdrag him into the buckles. Merlok drives Hatfield to the corner and clobbers him on the shoulders and upper back. Merlok places Hatfield on the top turnbuckle and follows him up. Hatfield slips underneath and brings down Merlok with a running Liger Bomb! That gets Hatfield the win at 10:36. I enjoyed how this match was structured, in that Hatfield used his veteran wherewithal to use Merlok’s momentum against himself, and outmaneuvered him into a victory – but barely. It gave Hatfield a key victory to end his slump but showed that Merlok is still a beast of a challenge. All that said, I am quite a sucker for a hoss battle, but I appreciate that they whipped a little story in there too. ***

King of Trios 2017 First Round Match

House Revival (Johnny Moss, Jonny Storm & Jody Fleisch) vs. House Seven Seas (Hermit Crab, Cajun Crawdad & Merlok)

“King of Trios 2017, Night 1 – Wolverhampton, England – 9.1.2017

Storm slaps Crawdad in the face instead of “too salty-ing” him. Storm takes Crawdad over with a Frankensteiner, then slingshots in from the apron with a spear. After taking a middle rope moonsault, Crawdad cowers in the corner. Storm fights off his pincers and kicks him down to his knees. He claps Crawdad’s ears with his arms. Crawdad retreats and tags in Crab, so Storm tags in Fleisch. Fleisch’s quickness allows him to deliver two armdrags. Crab halts a third by digging his claw into Fleisch’s shoulder. However, Fleisch kips up into a dropkick. Moss tags in, and instead of Merlok entering, Crawdad wants to try his hand at the big man. It doesn’t go well, as Moss Judo throws and belly-to-belly suplexes Crawdad with ease. Moss vertical suplexes Crab for two. Merlok finally enters. Neither man budges from one another’s running shoulder blocks. Crab grabs Moss’ foot from the floor, allowing Merlok to forearm him to the floor. Storm low bridges the top rope to send Merlok out. Fleisch nails Crawdad with a super spinwheel kick. HE turns Crab inside out with a slam onto his face. Storm German superplexes Fleisch into a moonsault onto Crab! Merlok mows down Storm with a running shoulder block and drops him with the World’s Strongest Slam. The Hoss of House Seven Seas finally swings the pendulum into his team’s favor, with Crab and Crawdad assisting in keeping the advantage. They take too much time planning a double team, giving Storm the opportunity for a double DDT. He crawls over to tag in Moss, who slingshot tackles Crawdad and overhead suplexes both Crab and Crawdad. He belly-to-back suplexes Crab and Crawdad at the same time! Merlok and Moss stare each other down. Fleisch dropkicks a distracted Merlok to the floor. Storm hits a twisting tope con hilo onto Merlok and Crawdad. Fleisch springboard moonsaults onto all of House Seven Seas! Moss flies onto them with a tope con hilo! Merlok and Moss exchange forearm strikes back in the ring, ending with an overhead suplex from Moss. Not to be outdone, Merlok powerslams Moss. Moss crossbody’s himself and Merlok outside! Storm assists Fleisch with a German suplex on Crawdad. Crab breaks the pin and puts Storm in the Boston Crab. Storm gets the ropes. Crab launches Crawdad into an elbow drop on Storm. Fleisch breaks the cover. Crab stops Fleisch’s charge with his claw, then gives Fleisch a spinebuster. Crab Naniwa walks the ropes. Fleisch brings him off the second rope with a Frankensteiner! Merlok jumps back in to halt Fleisch’s pin. Fleisch enzuigiri’s Merlok. Merlok back elbows him down, sending Fleisch outside. Storm superkicks Merlok and lands a legdrop for two. Storm climbs to the top turnbuckle. Crawdad shoves him off into Merlok’s arms. Merlok drills Storm with the Emerald Flowsion for the pin at 15:02. House Revival looked incredible, wowing the crowd with their offense which to this day is still impressive and so crisp. Despite their efforts, Merlok was able to catch the one guy they were able to get any sustained offense on with the Flowsion to win the match and send the fan favorites packing. It was a simple, yet very effective story, and a real treat of a match to watch. ***¼

World of Sport Rules

Mike Quackenbush vs. Johnny Kidd

“King of Trios 2017, Night 2 – Wolverhampton, England – 9.2.2017

The match will be contested in five, three-minute rounds. Most World of Sport Rules conclude when a competitor scores 2 falls or a Knockout, but this match will be one fall to a finish. Millie McKenzie is the corner person for Kidd.

Round One: Kidd sends a message by immediately backing Quackenbush to the ropes. Quackenbush grabs a cravate, which Kidd escapes into a wristlock. Quackenbush pushes him down by the legs for a toe and ankle hold. Kidd maneuvers out and grabs Quackenbush’s legs. Quackenbush rolls forward. Kidd brings him down into a headscissors. Quackenbush counters into a Boston Crab. Kidd uses his leg strength to get Quackenbush in a pinning predicament, but Quackenbush reverses that, bringing them into the ropes. Kidd neck-ties Quackenbush from the apron as the first round concludes.

Round Two: Kidd hyperextends Quackenbush’s shoulder in a courting hold, converting into a straightjacket choke across the knees. He tries to pin Quackenbush in that position to no avail, so he uses his legs to try a European Clutch. Quackenbush sits back on it getting a two count. Kidd uses his head and legs to push out Quackenbush’s legs. Quackenbush puts his head and shoulders underneath the bridge and rolls Kidd outside. Quackenbush teases a dive, but decides against it. Kidd continually tries for a lateral press pin, but gives up and shakes Quackenbush’s hand when a pin seems futile. Kidd locks up his legs, but Quackenbush is saved by the end of the round.

Round Three: Quackenbush gets Kidd in an abdominal stretch, digging his elbow into his ribs for part of it. Kidd hip tosses his way free. He puts Quackenbush in a bear hug. Quackenbush gets down to the apron, gets his way through Kidd’s legs with his hands interlocked. Begrudgingly, Kidd let’s go and we’re back to a stand off. He pulls Quackenbush down into a bodyscissors. Quackenbush brings his knees down so that Quackenbush can apply pressure to the both of them. When Kidd sits up to alleviate pressure, Quackenbush throws his head back down. On the last occasion, Kidd is able to escape, but before he can grab Quackenbush, the round concludes.

Round Four: Kidd goes after Quackenbush’s collar. Quackenbush mares him to the ropes. Kidd gets a wristlock from the mat and comes up to his feet. Quackenbush pulls him down into a double arm stretch, manipulating Kidd’s fingers on his left arm. From the mat, Kidd claps his two feet around Quackenbush’s head. Kidd stretches Quackenbush across his knee, bringing his head down to the canvas. Quackenbush rolls the rest of his body down. Kidd grabs another wristlock. Quackenbush can’t believe Kidd kicked him in the chin to stop a reversal. Quackenbush rolls under and kicks the arm away right before round four concludes.

Round Five: Quackenbush refuses to be snapmared. Kidd baits him into it. He tries again, but Quackenbush arm whips him down. Kidd does damage to Quackenbush’s left knee before trying a horse collar. Kidd settles for a figure four. Quackenbush unlaces their legs and puts on a Trailer Hitch after a spinning toe hold. Saint rolls Quackenbush into a crucifix pin, but Quackenbush has his foot on the rope to break the pin. The end of the fifth round comes at 17:49 (including breaks), and the match concludes in a draw.

Mike Quackenbush says he didn’t come all this way for another draw. Kidd says he signed up for five rounds. Quackenbush says he knows, but the rounds have found a way to work against them. Kidd says they’ve worked against Quackenbush. Quackenbush suggests they go to one final round, no time limit, first fall takes it. Kidd shakes Quackenbush’s hand and we’re off.

Round Six: Kidd headbutts Quackenbush in the stomach and whips him to the corner. Quackenbush goes up and over and uses his legs to flip Kidd around. The pace picks up as he hits the ropes. Kidd catches him in a backslide for two. Quackenbush sends Kidd to the floor. Kidd comes back over the top rope. Quackenbush catches his boot and leans away from his punches. Quackenbush captures one of his legs and pulls Kidd down by both of his arms into a backslide for the pin at 1:16 (19:03 total.)

After the match, Quackenbush cuts a short promo saying Kidd was the better man and how they needed closure. The truth is, he needed closure, and he got it. This lacked the intensity of their previous encounter, but it told a good story. At the end of almost every round, Quackenbush was saved by the bell. Kidd was ready for a complex hold, a pin attempt, or to pick up that intensity, and just when he was about to, the time came where each man had to go to their corner and cool off. Quackenbush played his game the entire time. When Kidd accepted the final round, Quackenbush made Kidd play his game, by picking up the speed and positioning Kidd right where he needed him to be. This was a match Quackenbush needed to move on, to get catharsis, and you could hear the desperation in his voice as he asked for that final round. You could sense the accomplishment and relief in his body language when he finally pinned Kidd. That said, the extra round is perplexing when you consider their match last year was eight matches and this was only five, with no explanation as to why there was a change. I think the story here was a bit better than the first match, although you couldn’t have this story without the first match, but my perceived lack of intensity makes it ultimately fall short of its predecessor. ***½

King of Trios 2017 Final Round

House SENDAI Girls (Meiko Satomura, DASH Chisako & Cassandra Miyagi) vs. House Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate)

“King of Trios 2017, Night 3 – Wolverhampton, England – 9.3.2017

Dunne tries to intimidate Satomura by throwing his towel at her before the bell, but she throws it right back. Dunne hooks her into a modified Trailer Hitch, converting into a potential cross armbreaker. Satomura grabs Dunne’s ankle and goes for an ankle lock. Dunne wastes no time getting to the bottom rope. He hammerlocks her one arm and snaps the fingers on the other. After switching headscissors and getting to their feet, Dunne offers a handshake. She knows not to fall for it, and bites Dunne’s fingers! Miyagi admires Seven’s mustache while he admires her hair before locking up. Miyagi ducks a chop but misses a dropkick. Bate resists Chisako’s shoulder block. She takes him down with a side headlock, which Bate turns into a headscissors. She pops up right away which Bate admires. Dunne comes in and cuts her off with a hard forearm strike! Miyagi and Satomura jump in. Seven and Bate cut them off and House Strong Style lay out all three SENDAI Girls with triple Pedigrees. Like all of SENDAI Girls’ other opponents this weekend, British Strong Style take turns bullying the smallest member of their team, DASH Chisako, especially targeting her hurt left shoulder. Despite all the damage she takes in this period, she finds a way to kick out of each pinfall, receiving help from Satomura on one occasion. Satomura holds Dunne as he crawls to the top rope, giving Chisako the opportunity to hit a super Frankensteiner and tag in Miyagi! She dropkicks Seven four times. Bate comes in with his own dropkick, which Miyagi avoids, causing Bate to dropkick Seven! Miyagi suplexes Bate. Miyagi charges but takes a double headbutt from Bate and Seven. She collides their two heads together, then headbutts them both at the same time. Seven drills her with a chop as she ascends the ropes. Miyagi slides out from underneath and powerbombs Seven. A succession of offense brings British strong Style to the floor. Satomura and Chisako hold them together for a suicide dive from Miyagi. Chisako climbs the entrance set as Satomura and Miyagi continue to do damage to Bate, Seven, and Dunne. Chisako dives off the entrance onto all three of them! Back in the ring, Chisako dropkicks Dunne in the corner before executing a top rope double stomp. Miyagi follows up with a super dropkick. Satomura drops Dunne with a Death Valley Driver for a close nearfall. Bate and Seven daze Satomura and Chisako with Bop and Bang. Miyagi punches them both. However, Seven gives her a piledriver and passes her off to Bate for Tyler Driver 97. Miyagi kicks out! Satomura kicks away at both members of Mustache Mountain. She wipes out Seven with a Pele kick. Bate goes for the Axe Bomber. Satomura ducks and gives him a Pele Kick! She then deposits Bate onto Seven with a Death Valley Driver. As soon as the move lands, Dunne sneaks in and goes for the Bitter End. Satomura counters with a DDT, but again Dunne kicks out! Satomura comes off the middle rope. Dunne catches her mid air with a forearm strike! He hits the Bitter End but Satomura kicks out! Bate and Seven quarantine Chisako and Miyagi as Dunne gives Satomura a piledriver. Satomura kicks out at one! Dunne looks stunned as she cracks him with Scorpio Rising. Bate and Seven have no choice but to break the pin. They hook Miyagi and Chisako for stereo Pedigrees on the apron. However, Miyagi backdrops Bate to counter and Chisako suplexes Seven! Mid-ring, Satomura enzuigiri’s Dunne. She jumps off the second turnbuckle for a forearm strike. She tries the Death Valley Driver. Dunne sneaks out from behind and hits the Bitter End a second time for the pin at 17:17.

This was absolutely brilliant. CHIKARA left the match the fans wanted most for the finals, and they were at a fever pitch for this contest. The crowd was roughly split to start, but everybody was behind the SENDAI Girls when all was said and done. You could pinpoint the exact moment when British Strong Style’s arrogance slipped away and they began doubting they could get the job done. In the end, they did, and when I went into the tournament I thought any other team winning would’ve been questionable, but the SENDAI Girls made me so badly want them to become the first two time Trios tournament winners. Like all the best tournaments, the finals were the best match, playing off the previous matches of both teams, and felt like a thrill ride from start to finish. This has cemented itself as the best match in CHIKARA for 2017 and will be tough to top. ****¼

Grand Championship

Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. Mark Angelosetti

”Tooth and Claw” – Philadelphia, PA – 9.30.2017

Juan Francisco de Coronado has been champion since 4.1.2017 and this is his fifth defense. Coronado slaps Angelosetti in the face. Angelosetti takes Coronado to the corner with multiple shots and mows him down with a clothesline. Coronado dropkicks and armdrags Angelosetti. Angelosetti blocks a second armdrag but Coronado small packages him for two. Angelosetti mares Coronado into a Magistral cradle for two. Coronado trips Angelosetti, looking for the Coronado Clutch. Angelosetti kicks him away and lands on his feet out of a monkey flip. He slams Coronado into repeated splashes and one knee drop. Angelosetti shoulder tackles Coronado in the corner several times before scooping him up onto the top turnbuckle. He hangs Coronado in the tree of woe before tackling him again. After getting a small respite on the floor, Coronado tries an enzuigiri. Angelosetti ducks and clotheslines Coronado back to the floor. Angelosetti follows him with a twisting plancha. The fight on the apron until Coronado suplexes Angelosetti onto the floor! Angelosetti takes his time getting to his feet. Coronado stomps on his hand and drives him back first into the ring post before bringing him back into the ring. Coronado does some damage to the back. He goes to choke Angelosetti with his wrist tape, but thanks to a fan, Bryce catches him in the act. Angelosetti backdrops Coronado. Coronado kicks out of a schoolboy and monkey flips Angelosetti awkwardly into the corner! Angelosetti escapes Coronado’s chinlock by driving Coronado into the corner. Coronado dives off the middle rope, but is caught in mid-air by a backbreaker. Angelosetti then flings Coronado back first into the corner. The two men trade forearms and punches as they hold onto one another’s left wrists. They tumble outside, still connected, firing away with rapid punches as they make their way into the crowd. Coronado blasts Angelosetti with an enzuigiri to end the exchange. Coronado tries to backdrop Angelosetti, but Angelosetti rebounds off the ropes down to the floor where he suplexes Coronado! In the ring, Angelosetti powerslams Coronado for two. He swings out of the corner for a reverse suplex. Coronado however leaps onto Angelosetti’s shoulders and attempts a Frankensteiner. Angelosetti counters that with an Overbomb. He tackles Coronado for two. Angelosetti and Coronado strike one another in opposite corners. Coronado counters a backdrop with a German suplex for two! Angelosetti goes for the Flea Flicker. Coronado in mid-air turns it into a momentary Coronado Clutch. Angelosetti escapes that, as well as a Tiger Driver attempt. He drives Coronado into the mat with a running spinebuster for a nearfall. Angelosetti places Coronado on top. Coronado comes down with a sunset bomb. He jackknife pins Angelosetti, who muscles up Coronado in the hopes for a backslide. Coronado counters that for the Tiger Driver, which Angelosetti kicks out of right before Bryce’s hand hits the mat for the third time. Angelosetti drops him with spinebuster. Coronado prawn holds Angelosetti into the Coronado Clutch. He pulls Angelosetti into the center of the ring so he can’t get the ropes. Angelosetti escapes out the back and hits the Flea Flicker! Coronado gets his foot on the bottom rope to stop Bryce’s count. Angelosetti once again places Coronado on the top turnbuckle for a superplex. Coronado pummels Angelosetti’s back to stop him, but Angelosetti brings him down a super Frankensteiner. Angelosetti drags Coronado to the center before going back up top. He tries a Superfly splash but lands on Coronado’s knees! Coronado locks on the Coronado Clutch. He stomps on Angelosetti’s head and applies a bodyscissors. Angelosetti’s arm drops three times, giving Coronado the win at 22:40. These two wrestled with the intensity that a title match should have, while also telling a story of familiarity and the need to change things up because of it. Angelosetti knew what the Coronado Clutch felt like, so Coronado added a bodyscissors and some kicks to the head to change up the dynamic. The story and wrestling was expertly handled and made for a terrific main event, one that just fell slightly short of their encounter from last year. ****

Dasher Hatfield vs. Moose

“Deep Breath” – Chicago, IL – 10.28.2017

Moose backs Hatfield to the corner but does not strike. Hatfield does the same, even offering a handshake, which Moose accepts. Hatfield’s own shoulder block makes himself fall and barely budges Moose. Hatfield invites Moose to try it himself. He tries to armdrag Moose, who resists and sends Hatfield to the ropes. Hatfield is able to give Moose a “good game” smack to the behind before pulling off a casadora armdrag. He overhand chops Moose before running the ropes into an armdrag. Moose goozles Hatfield and places him on the top rope, then dropkicks Hatfield to the floor! Moose’s chops hit so hard the fans wince when they connect. Moose insults Hatfield by “rounding the bases” before booting Hatfield in a front row seat. He rounds the bases again, but this time Hatfield cuts him off with a forearm shot. Hatfield charges, only to get popped up into a powerbomb onto the ring apron! Moose sends Hatfield back in the ring. Hatfield comes right back out with a suicide dive, then a second. Moose ducks a third, but Hatfield catches him off guard with a moonsault block off the apron! Hatfield chops Moose as he is seated, then cracks him with a sliding boot. Back in the ring, Moose refuses to back down from Hatfield’s forearm shots. Hatfield goes for another boot. Moose catches hit, hits his own pump kick, then splashes, hip attacks, and dropkicks Hatfield in the corner. Hatfield gets his boot up to prevent a corner attack. Moose pulls him down into a Rydeen Bomb for two. Moose goes for another hip attack. Hatfield catches Moose by the waist and German suplexes him. He kicks out Moose’s leg when Moose tries to charge again. He baseball slides dropkicks Moose in the corner for two. Hatfield weaves Moose into an abdominal stretch attempt. It takes a lot of effort, but he gets it applied. Moose hip tosses his way free. Hatfield ducks two discuss lariats and nails Moose with a lariat of his own for two. Both competitors unload with chops. Moose goes for the Game Changer but Hatfield superkicks to block. The two men clash heads, knocking them both down. Both men get to their feet. Moose bicycle kicks Hatfield and nails the Hitstick for a close nearfall. Moose charges again. Hatfield uses his momentum to armdrag Moose into the corner. Hatfield hits the Jackhammer for two! He tries it again. Moose pump kicks Hatfield instead, pops up Hatfield into a powerbomb, and lands a senton splash for an incredibly close nearfall. Moose goes for the Game Changer. Hatfield ducks and rolls him up for two. Moose pump kicks Hatfield once more. Hatfield pops him up into a sit-out powerbomb. The second Jackhammer gets Hatfield the pin at 16:42. This was like Merlok vs. Missile Assault Man but better. Hatfield and Moose beat the crap out each other. Moose showed his strategy through his repetitive offense and Hatfield was able to get Moose where he needed him to be because of it. Hatfield has now bested Merlok (the only person to do so), Moose, and has Keith Lee on the horizon. Hatfield went from being a guy who couldn’t win a match to getting his mojo back on the path to the Grand Championship. This is a match that exceeded my expectations (mostly because I had not seen a Moose match in years) and capped off a great show. ***¾

Solo Darling vs. Hallowicked

“A Good Man Goes to War” – Chicago, IL – 10.28.2017

Darling kicks away at Hallowicked’s leg. Hallowicked pushes her away but Darling is persistent. She goes for the Sharp Stinger early but he forces Darling away. More kicks to the leg lead to a second attempt. Hallowicked goes to the apron and tags Darling with a forearm when she comes near. He places her on the top turnbuckle. Darling blocks the super snapmare and comes off the top with a bulldog for two. Hallowicked yakuza kicks her after she goes for the Sharp Stinger a third time unsuccessfully. He picks her up into two successive backbreakers, then stretches her out across his knee. Hallowicked drops Darling throat first across the top rope out of a powerbomb position. She kicks at Hallowicked’s leg from the apron. He picks her up into Go 2 Sleepy Hollow for two. Now on her feet, Darling kicks away at Hallowicked’s left leg to the crowds delight. Hallowicked blasts her with one forearm to halt her. Darling tries to swing off the ropes with a swinging Frankensteiner. Hallowicked stops her, but Darling headbutts her way out of his arms. She side steps a step-up enzuigiri. Darling headbutts Hallowicked’s leg before bringing him down with two dragonscrew leg whips. She applies the Sharp Stinger, but has to release due to his long legs after he shifts his hips. Hallowicked kicks her in the back when she tries a hip attack. He successfully lands the step-up enzuigiri and sets her up for a super fisherman’s buster. Darling tries to counter with a sunset bomb. Hallowicked holds onto the top rope and pummels her head, but even still she brings him down with a big powerbomb! When she comes to, she goes for the Sharp Stinger. Hallowicked however kicks her in the side of the head and snatches her up into a spiral bomb for the win at 9:13. Darling had a very sound strategy, worked it as best she could, but Hallowicked caught her in the exact moment he needed to turn things around and secure the win. Darling “hanging” with the only two time Grand Champ does wonders for her credibility as a competitor and won her further admiration from the Chicago crowd. Another great bout. ***¼

Grand Championship

Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. Fire Ant

“A Good Man Goes to War” – Chicago, IL – 10.28.2017

Juan Francisco de Coronado has been champion since 4.1.2017 and this is his sixth defense. Fire Ant’s gear is much darker than usual. Fire Ant controls Coronado by his arm in the opening exchange. Coronado escapes a bodyscissors and goes for Fire Ant’s ankles. Fire Ant scurries to the ropes to make Coronado back away. Fire Ant gets Coronado in a Royal Octopus hold. Coronado throw Fire Ant down and grabs Fire Ant’s legs, causing Fire Ant again to grab the ropes hurriedly. Fire Ant gives Coronado a high kick and a brainbuster for a one count, but Coronado rolls to the floor dazed. Fire Ant suicide dives after him. Back inside, Coronado grabs Fire Ant’s legs out of mid-air when Fire Ant attempts a high crossbody. He catches Fire Ant on the top turnbuckle and hooks him for a potential superplex. Fire Ant looks to counter with an Avalanche Beach Break. Coronado resists and slams Fire Ant back first onto the turnbuckle, and Fire Ant falls to the floor! Coronado drives Fire Ant back first into the ring post. Coronado does further damage to Fire Ant’s back inside the ring. A whip to the ropes seems to wake up Fire Ant, who shakes the ropes as Coronado strikes him. Another whip to the corner barely seems to affect Fire Ant! He meets Coronado forearm shot for forearm shot. The competitors daze each other with shots to the head. Coronado sends Fire Ant into the ropes by his belt and nails him with a lariat as he bounces back for two. Coronado grabs Fire Ant for the Coronado Clutch, but since Fire Ant is too mobile, Coronado spin out slams Fire Ant by his legs. Coronado gives Fire Ant a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Fire Ant gets in a few shots before Coronado then backdrops him on the ring apron. Coronado tosses Fire Ant into the ring post and drags him in a Coronado Clutch position into the aisle way. Coronado lets go at the count of 16 in the hopes of a countout victory. When Fire Ant shows signs of life, Coronado comes back out and gives him a triumvirate of gutwrench suplexes onto the floor! Coronado proudly parades the Ecuadorian flag and Grand championship as he gets back into the ring. Against all odds, Fire Ant crawls back into the ring before the twenty count. Fire Ant knocks down Coronado with a pair running forearms. Coronado ducks the Yahtzee Kick and gives Fire Ant a German suplex. Fire Ant recovers and Jon Woo dropkicks Coronado to the corner! He gives Coronado a brainbuster for two. Fire Ant wants the Beach Break, but Coronado turns it into the Tiger Driver for only a two count. Coronado pulls Fire Ant up by the antennae to the second rope. Coronado wants a super Tiger Driver, but Fire Ant fights back. He tries a super Frankensteiner, but Coronado instead brings him down with a super sit-out powerbomb! Yet, Fire Ant kicks out. Bryce stops Coronado from using the flag. He and Coronado get in a tug of war over the title. Fire Ant leapfrogs over Bryce as he’s falling with the title belt in hand into a low blow from Fire Ant! Coronado pins Fire Ant but only gets a two count! Coronado goes for the Coronado Clutch. Fire Ant counters into a prawn hold. Coronado pushes Fire Ant off to stop the cover, and Fire Ant is accidentally sent into Bryce who falls to the floor. Coronado goes to use his flag, but Fire Ant ducks and kicks him in the head. The same thing happens when Coronado tries using the belt. Fire Ant drops him with the Beach Break and covers Coronado. Bryce slides back in for a very close nearfall. As Bryce pulls himself up in the corner, Coronado uses the belt to blast Fire Ant’s leg as Fire Ant tries the Yahtzee Kick! Coronado puts on the Coronado Clutch. Fire Ant’s hand briefly touches the Grand Championship as Coronado pulls him into a bodyscissors. Fire Ant’s arm drops three times, giving Coronado the win at 25:26.

In a lot of ways, I was reminded of Fire Ant vs. Vin Gerard from Young Lions Cup VI. Fire Ant, one of the most beloved members of the roster (if not the most) fought the most reviled. Both competitors put in their best possible efforts, and Fire Ant impressed by withstanding everything Coronado unloaded. Coronado worked over Fire Ant’s back just like Gerard did. He tried to take the countout by ditching Fire Ant in the entrance way, just like Gerard did. The Beach Break got Fire Ant the win back then, and it almost did tonight. Had Bryce Remsburg been in the ring when the move landed, we may have had a new Grand Champion. Fire Ant literally felt the title pull away from his finger tips as Coronado pulled the Clutch into the bodyscissors. This was masterful storytelling. It captivated the crowd who lived and died with their hero, and in the nearly 26 minutes this match took place, all they wanted to see was Coronado lose. Brilliant stuff. ****¼

Mike Quackenbush vs. Max Smashmaster

“Dark Water” – Haverhill, MA – 11.18.2017

Both Bryce Remsburg and Sidney Bakabella are referees for this bout, with Bakabella enforcing from the floor. Quackenbush immediately charges at Smashmaster with forearms and closed fist punches. Smashmaster shoves him away, and Bryce has to ask him to open up the fists. Quackenbush does so with an open handed shot. A threat from Bakaballa distracts Quackenbush and Smashmaster smacks him in the chin. Smashmaster tries a wristlock but Smashmaster pounds on his back. Quackenbush holds onto the wrist and does damage to Smashmaster’s arm. Smashmaster slams him, but Quackenbush holds onto the wrist. Quackenbush holds onto his wrist as he employs some shoulder blocks. Smashmaster pulls him into a clothesline. Quackenbush pummels the arm before grounding himself and kicking Smashmaster’s arm away. Smashmaster banderas Quackenbush to the apron, but Quackenbush jams his arm across the top rope and dropkicks Smashmaster to the floor. Quackenbush follows with a top con hilo, but Smashmaster catches Quackenbush and powerbombs him onto the apron! In the ring, Quackenbush is caught in a backbreaker for two. Smashmaster overpowers Quackenbush, keeping him grounded. Bakabella even strikes him from the floor! Smashmaster suplexes Quackenbush for two. He ties up Quackenbush in a Kondo Clutch. Quackenbush crawls to the ropes to escape. Smashmaster splashes Quackenbush from behind as Quackenbush stands up in the corner. Smashmaster whips him back first into the opposite corner. After whipping Quackenbush back into the original corner, he nails him with a lariat for two. Smashmaster mocks Quackenbush as he throws some light open hand chops. When Quackenbush strikes back, Smashmaster drills him with a DDT for two. Smashmaster tugs at his ear. Quackenbush evades another backbreaker and brings down Smashmaster in a Fujiwara armbar! Smashmaster maneuvers over to get his foot on the bottom rope. After taking a windmill chop, Smashmaster backs Quackenbush with force into the opposing corner while hammerlocked. He does it again. When he tries a third time, Quackenbush sends Smashmaster into the corner. Smashmaster charges at Quackenbush across the ring and ends up shoulder first into the ring post! Quackenbush strikes and kicks at Smashmaster’s injured arm before landing a running clothesline. Smashmaster remains standing even after a second one. Smashmaster jabs Quackenbush in the throat. Quackenbush catches him coming off the ropes with a backdrop. Quackenbush uses La Mistica to get Smashmaster down into another armbar. With Bakabella’s aid, once again Smashmaster gets his foot on the ropes. Quackenbush leaps off the top rope. Smashmaster pulls Bryce in the way. Quackenbush almost collides with Bryce Remsburg, but does stop in time to avoid impact. Quackenbush schoolboys Smashmaster for two. Smashmaster scoops him up into the tombstone piledriver for a close nearfall. Smashmaster lands a Swanton bomb but again only gets two. Smashmaster pulls Quackenbush to the apron. When Quackenbush fights back, Smashmaster clotheslines him back into the ring. Quackenbush throws some desperation palm strikes to little effect. Smashmaster deflects a running palm strike, sending Quackenbush spinning and accidentally palm striking Bryce! Smashmaster rolls up Quackenbush and Bakabella fast counts him for two. Quackenbush gets in Bakabella’s face, allowing Smashmaster to sneak in a second rope crossbody for another fast counted two. Smashmaster pulls Quackenbush up to the middle rope. Quackenbush kicks away to escape his grasp and delivers a trifecta of palm strikes. Quackenbush pulls him down into Quackendriver I. Bakabella counts very slowly, giving Smashmaster time to get his shoulder up. Quackenbush then puts Smashmaster in a cross armbreaker. Smashmaster taps but Bakabella refuses to acknowledge it! Smashmaster grabs Bakabella by his shirt and demands he ring the bell. Bakabella reluctantly does so, giving Quackenbush the win at 16:41.

Both on the Deep Blue Something podcast and a promo posted on Facebook, Mike Quackenbush made it clear – Max Smashmaster wanted a fight with him because in a fight, Smashmaster would win. He promised to go after Smashmaster’s left bicep, which was the injury that kept Smashmaster out of action for half a year, and he did just that. Smashmaster used his power to overwhelm Quackenbush, and tried to make him angry so he’d fall right into his trap of getting into a fight, but Quackenbush didn’t fall for it. Not even Bakabella fast counting could keep him down. Quackenbush’s worked paid off and he vanquished the biggest, baddest monster in present day CHIKARA for good. These two told an excellent story and brought a big fight feel to the match. It also stands out as being unique from all the other matches Quackenbush has had in semi-retirement. As a character, Quackenbush for a long time has talked about dealing with threats to his organization first hand and he lived up to that promise in this match. The post match leads you to believe this is Smashmaster’s final bout in CHIKARA, and if it is, it is one he can be proud of. ***¾

Dasher Hatfield vs. Keith Lee

“Kill The Moon” – Enfield, CT – 11.19.2017

Lee backs Hatfield to the corner in a collar-and-elbow tie-up, forcing Hatfield to walk up the ropes. Hatfield tries turning it around but cannot. Lee tells Hatfield “me big; you small.” Lee brings Hatfield down almost instantly in a double knuckle lock. Hatfield returns to his feet with a side headlock. Lee impressively keeps up Hatfield when he picks up the pace in a Lucha exchange, which reaches a stalemate. He tells Hatfield to “bask in his glory.” Hatfield instead goes for an abdominal stretch. When that, and two armdrags don’t work, Hatfield smacks his buttocks. Angry, Lee charges right into a pair of Hatfield’s armdrags. He uss the ropes to send Lee outside with a wrist clutch armdrag. Lee catches Hatfield right in his arms to block a suicide dive. He headbutts Hatfield in the chest before sending him face first into the ring post. Lee slams Hatfield face first into the apron before bringing him inside the ring. Lee cracks Hatfield with a closed fist to the face and stomach. He splashes Hatfield in the opposite corner, but Hatfield meets Lee with a fist to the stomach as Lee comes off the ropes. Lee prys his way out of Hatfield’s arms and back elbows him. Lee then hip tosses his way out of Hatfield’s abdominal stretch attempt. Hatfield drop toeholds Lee into the middle turnbuckle. As Hatfield charges, Lee turns him inside out with a lariat. Lee chokes Hatfield on the middle rope. Lee Beele tosses Hatfield across the ring twice. He splashes Hatfield in the corner before blasting him with a double handed chop. He repeats the process in another corner. Hatfield uses an elbow and boot to stop more attacks from Lee. He rocks Lee with two running forearms and an underhand chop. It’s not enough for Hatfield to pull off the Jackhammer, but it’s enough to give him a belly-to-belly suplex when Lee comes off the ropes. Hatfield successfully hits the baseball slide dropkick. Lee rolls to the floor and Hatfield comes after him with a springboard somersault senton! He brings Lee back inside for a two count. Lee is able to go underneath a whip from Hatfield and drill him with a single-handed spinebuster for two. Lee pops up Hatfield for the Spirit Bomb. Hatfield slips out the back and pulls down Lee into a pin, only getting two. Lee and Hatfield trade forearm strikes. Lee crashes into Hatfield with a tackle yielding another nearfall. Hatfield and Lee trade chops. Hatfield headbutts Lee in the chest several times. Lee tags him with forearm shots and asks Hatfield to show him what he’s got. Hatfield throws several underhand pitches and once again tries the Jackhammer. He fails, so he tries again for the abdominal stretch. Lee holds onto the ropes. Hatfield hits his arms down into a straightjacket German suplex! Lee weaves out of his Jackhammer attempts. Lee knocks him down with several strikes and calls for the Spirit Bomb. He demolishes Hatfield with it, and yet, Hatfield kicks out of the pin! Surprised, Lee ascends to the second rope. Hatfield strikes from the mat. Lee strikes back but Hatfield will not go down. Hatfield yakuza kicks Lee as he sits atop the top turnbuckle and brings him down with a Jackhammer! This gets Hatfield the pin and his third point at 18:54. Lee has a poise a nuance to everything he does that it all comes of as valuable. It’s not just what he does; it’s the way he does it, and the way he did it made the crowd root for Dasher that much more. Like he did with Merlok and Moose, Hatfield fought as hard as he ever has to overcome the obstacle that is Keith Lee on is quest to the Grand Championship. It should be no surprise that this was great, and as a big fan of both guys, I enjoyed the heck out of this. ***¾

Oceanea vs. Merlok

“Closing Time” – Philadelphia, PA – 12.2.2017

Oceanea is the former Ashley Vox who is more focused and determined than we have seen previously. Merlok doesn’t budge at her Shotgun dropkick. He rocks her jaw with a throat thrust, but Oceanea responds with a barrage of forearm strikes to the chest. Oceanea slides off his shoulders and kicks his legs out. He catches a kick and lifts her up into a running Samoan Drop! Oceanea gets up on her own accord and manages to take down Merlok with a running shoulder block! She follows up with a cannonball senton and three basement dropkicks. After some boot scrapes she pins Merlok for two. Merlok lifts Oceanea and throws her across the ring. She beckons him to the corner. He tries a splash but Oceanea moves. She clobbers Merlok with repeated forearms again. He whips her into the opposite corner and follows in with a splash. Uncharacteristically, Merlok climbs to the top rope. Oceanea cuts him off and brings him down with a super fisherman’s buster! The crowd cheers as Oceanea climbs back up to the top turnbuckle. She comes off with a super senton splash for two. She then hooks Merlok into the Reel Catch submission (modified Rings of Saturn), and Merlok taps out at 4:56! With the way these two characters have been handled all season long, this came off as a monumental moment. Ashley Vox underwent so much torment at Merlok’s hands, losing her manager and mentor, and all of that negative energy was harnessed into making her a stronger competitor who could finally defeat the same monster who brought her such anguish. It’s a satisfying conclusion to a full circle story and puts Vox up several rungs on the roster. From the crowd’s reaction, this is a great move for her. **½

Grand Championship

Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. Dasher Hatfield

“Closing Time” – Philadelphia, PA – 12.2.2017

Juan Francisco de Coronado has been champion since 4.1.2017 and this is his eighth defense. Hatfield attacks Coronado before the bell, clotheslining him to the floor and following out with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Coronado blinds Hatfield with his robe to turns things around with punches and forearms. Hatfield captures Coronado coming off the ropes in an abdominal stretch, striking Coronado’s mid-section at the same time. Coronado escapes a backslide attempt and tries a sunset flip. Hatfield counters that with a Magistral cradle for two. Coronado forearms Hatfield in his shoulder blades twice. He tries a running neckbreaker but Hatfield hooks him in the abdominal stretch again. Coronado unlaces Hatfield’s mask upon escaping. Hatfield pitches Coronado to the floor. Coronado counters a baseball slide by trapping Hatfield in the apron. Coronado suicide dives, converting into a DDT to Hatfield on the floor! In the ring, Coronado fails to apply the Coronado Clutch, so he settles for stomping down Hatfield in the corner. He continues to do damage to Hatfield’s shoulder blades and lower back, setting him up for the Coronado Clutch. Coronado scores a nearfall by uncharacteristically landing a Superfly Splash. The two of them knock each other down with stereo running forearm strikes, twice. Coroando strikes first after the fact with a dropkick, then goes back to the top turnbuckle. This time, Hatfield meets him and tosses Coronado down with a belly-to-belly superplex. Hatfield uses the ropes to break the knockout ten count, but as he’s getting up, Coronado double stomps his ribs. Coronado German suplexes Hatfield for two. He hooks Hatfield for the Tiger Driver, landing it for a two count. Coronado hits it a second time and again Hatfield gets his shoulder up before the three count. On the third attempt, Hatfield slips out into a sunset flip just like he did at “Dark Water” to pin Coronado, but this time Coronado kicks out and lays out Hatfield with a lariat. Coronado grabs the Ecuadorian flag, but Bryce Remsburg intercepts. Bryce also intercept when Coronado grabs the Grand Championship. As Bryce is disposing of the belt, Coronado cuts off the middle turnbuckle pad which he did at “Kill The Moon” against the Proletariat Boar. Bryce gets somebody to fix it. Coronado unlaces Hatfield’s mask further. Hatfield shoves Coronado away then goes for the Jackhammer. Coronado slips out. Hatfield gets whipped to the corner but halts Coronado with a hip toss into the corner. Hatfield hits the running Liger Bomb for two. Coronado tries a tumbleweed dive, but Hatfield catches him and hits the Cyclone neckbreaker for two. Coronado suplexes Hatfield into the turnbuckles. Hatfield fires up as Coronado pummels him with forearms. Hatfield gives Coronado a big shot to the stomach as Coronado comes off the ropes. Hatfield tries the Jackhammer again. Coronado front trips Hatfield looking for the Clutch. Hatfield kicks him away. Hatfield spins Coronado into the Jackhammer again. Coronado knees Hatfield to where Hatfield backs to the corner and releases. Coronado victory rolls Hatfield into the Coronado Clutch. Hatfield escapes and places Coronado on the top turnbuckle. He tries for the Grand Slam but Coronado again goes to the mask. Bryce reminds Coronado that he would be disqualified if he unmasked Hatfield, and Coronado does not care. However, Hatfield brings him down with the Grand Slam. Coronado gets his shoulder up right before three. Hatfield goes for the Jackhammer again. Coronado laces his legs around Hatfield’s to prevent it. Hatfield uses his strength to stop a German suplex. Coronado gets lifted for the Jackhammer. Coronado turns Hatfield’s mask around to blind him and brings him down in a small package for the pin at 21:17. This decision is nothing short of perplexing. Timing is everything in wrestling and this truly felt like Hatfield’s time to win the Grand Championship. It was a genuinely heartbreaking moment when he didn’t come out victorious. However, they did such a good job building him as a challenger that it made every nearfall hot. You really didn’t know who was going to win, but everybody wanted it to be Hatfield. Coronado’s old tricks didn’t work so he resorted to something else cheap to pull out the least likely victory of his title reign so far. The wrestling was top notch and had a big match feel. Even if the result doesn’t sit well with me, the match was really, really good. ****

