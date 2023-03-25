Former NHL Player Wrestling At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

As previously reported, former NHL player Darren McCarty got involved with Impact Wrestling Sacrifice last night, brawling with Bully Ray. Now Impact has announce hat McCarty will actually get in the ring during tonight’s tapings.

Former NHL Enforcer Darren McCarty Silenced At IMPACT Wrestling Show, Set For Revenge In Nationally-Broadcast Pro Wrestling Match

McCarty Slammed Through Table By Hall of Fame Wrestler Bully Ray

Darren McCarty – a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the NHL’s most notorious enforcers – went from front-row fan to participant at an IMPACT Wrestling show on Friday night, March 24, in the company’s annual SACRIFICE live pay-per-view, held in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

McCarty had multiple verbal sparring sessions with Bully Ray during his Busted Open Match against longtime rival Tommy Dreamer. When Bully Ray threw a beer in McCarty’s face, it set off the hockey legend, who jumped the guardrail to attack Bully Ray.

McCarty was first refrained by security before Bully Ray personally invited McCarty into the ring. Bully Ray and McCarty immediately went at it in a hockey fight brawl.

Bully Ray ultimately won the battle when he sent McCarty crashing through a wooden table.

DARREN McCARTY IN ACTION

McCarty will get his revenge on Thursday, April 6, when he teams with Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura for a fight against Bully Ray and The Good Hands tag team (Jason Hotch and John Skyler). The 6-man war will air at 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the U.S., and Fight Network in Canada.

McCarty played in the NHL from 1992-2009 and was a Stanley Cup champion in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008.

