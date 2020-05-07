FOX Sports 1 Airing WrestleMania III Recall Next Week

FOX Sports 1 is focusing next week’s Tuesday WWE programming block on WrestleMania III. PWInsider reports that next week’s programming block will include the WWE Network WrestleMania Rewind special looking at the iconic event at 7 PM ET, followed by a three-hour WrestleMania III recall at 8 PM ET.

11 PM ET, as usual, will be WWE Backstage. As previously reported, the episode will feature the return of CM Punk.