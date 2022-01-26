Frankie Kazarian Signs New Deal With AEW

PWInsider reports that Frankie Kazarian has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. It was believed that Kazarian’s original contract, signed back in 2019, was one of the original AEW deals set to expire soon. It is unknown how long his new contract is for.

Kazarian is one-half of the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions, as he and Scorpio Sky won them back in 2019, before dropping them to Kenny Omega and Hangman Page in 2020.