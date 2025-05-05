Freddie Prinze Jr. Weighs In On Zelina Vega WWE Women’s US Title Win

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Zelina Vega winning the WWE Women’s US Championship from Chelsea Green. Vega won the title on the Smackdown following WrestleMania 41 and Prinze spoke about the title change on the latest episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Green’s title reign: “I didn’t feel like they had anything for her once she won it, and I don’t know if that’s because she was a heel champion and it’s easier to tell stories with the target on the back of a babyface champion… I don’t feel like it’s her fault that they took it off her, she didn’t have a story afterwards, it was more about trying to get her Secret Hervice people over than about her … but I will say this, if it had to go away, it couldn’t have gone away to a better person.”

On Vega winnint the title: “If you watch that promo she cut backstage right before she went out to the match, that was the realest she’s ever come off in her whole career. It was the realest promo, you knew she was going to win because like I said, they hadn’t really given Chelsea anything.”