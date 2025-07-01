Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Why His Wrestling Promotion Plans Have Stalled

Freddie Prinze Jr’s plans for a wrestling promotion are on hold for now, as he recently explained why. Prinze has been trying to launch his own promotion for several years, but he revealed that those plans are on hold on his Wrestling With Freddie Podcast for a few reasons.

“Yeah, let me be completely straight up and get this out of the way because I think I’ve hinted at in an earlier episode but I didn’t really give the details,” Prinze said (per FightfuL). “So this was and still is, but right now, it’s a dream that’s on hold. This was a huge dream of mine and I got really freakin’ close. At the end of the day, what I wanted to buy, wanted to be sold for more than what I could bring to the table and other companies have — like WWE and AEW have infinite amounts of cash and I have — what’s the opposite of infinite? A finite amount of cash.”

He continued, “So after the L.A. fires, we decided to move because we were really close where all that went down. It literally hit our street, when we were evacuated and so we moved. So my wrestling money went into buying a beautiful home for my family, that we all feel very safe and comfortable in and the dream will have to come about a different way. I haven’t given up on it but I did have to shelve it based on life and circumstances and tough business negotiations that I just wasn’t able to get a favorable position in… I’m not giving up on it. It just has to be on hold while I make a couple movies.”

Prinze is reprising his role as Ray in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.