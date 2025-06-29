wrestling / News

Freelance Wrestling vs. The World 11 Results: Chicago Bulls Mascot Gets Physical and More

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Freelance Wrestling Image Credit: Freelance Wrestling

Freelance Wrestling held their ‘Freelance vs. The World 11’ event last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Six Way Scramble Match: Kylie Rae def. Blair Onyx and Davina Thorne and Nova Marz and Shazza McKenzie and Trevor Outlaw (w/ Frank The Clown)
* Chico Suave vs. Sabin Gauge – No Contest
* COCK’s (CJ Martin, Darin Corbin & Sean Galway) def. RJ Sowa & White Meat (Robbie Reeves & Stone Ambrose)
* Alfonso Gonzalez def. Isaias Velazquez
* Darius Latrell def. Calvin Tankman
* Freelance World Tag Team Title Match: Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Home Cooking (Dan The Dad & Kody Lane) (c)
* Freelance Title Match: Devon Monroe (c) def. Regan Lydale
* Freelance Legacy Title Match: Koda Hernandez (c) def. Mustafa Ali

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Freelance Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading