Freelance Wrestling vs. The World 11 Results: Chicago Bulls Mascot Gets Physical and More

Freelance Wrestling held their ‘Freelance vs. The World 11’ event last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Six Way Scramble Match: Kylie Rae def. Blair Onyx and Davina Thorne and Nova Marz and Shazza McKenzie and Trevor Outlaw (w/ Frank The Clown)

* Chico Suave vs. Sabin Gauge – No Contest

* COCK’s (CJ Martin, Darin Corbin & Sean Galway) def. RJ Sowa & White Meat (Robbie Reeves & Stone Ambrose)

* Alfonso Gonzalez def. Isaias Velazquez

* Darius Latrell def. Calvin Tankman

* Freelance World Tag Team Title Match: Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Home Cooking (Dan The Dad & Kody Lane) (c)

* Freelance Title Match: Devon Monroe (c) def. Regan Lydale

* Freelance Legacy Title Match: Koda Hernandez (c) def. Mustafa Ali