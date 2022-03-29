Full 2022 WWE Touring Schedule Revealed In Recent Court Filing

Heel By Nature reports that WWE’s touring schedule for the remainder of 2022 was recently revealed in a lawsuit filed on March 25. The report states that WWE filed a “verified complaint” at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas against “potential counterfeiters prohibiting the sale of bootleg merchandise within five miles of any WWE event, nationwide, over the next year.”

There were no specifics regarding the names of potential counterfeiters, as they were simply referred to as “John and Jane Does of XYZ Corporations.” The report notes that WWE has historically filed the complaint prior to WrestleMania to prevent unauthorized merchandise sales.

In a copy of the filing, the North American tour dates for the rest of the year were revealed, which includes WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on July 25.

Here’s the list of dates and cities through January 9 of next year: