wrestling / News
Full Card Announced For PWG Threemendous VI Show Next Month
August 15, 2021 | Posted by
PWG has announced the full lineup for their Threemendous VI show in September. The company announced the following matches on Twitter for the show, which takes place on September 26th in Los Angelesz:
* PWG Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Bandido
* Brody King & Malakai Black vs. Flamita & Black Taurus
* Rey Horus and Aramis vs. Dragon Lee and Laredo Kid
* Evil Uno vs. Tony Deppen
* AJ Gray vs. JD Drake vs. Lee Moriarty
* Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin & Alex Zayne vs. Jake Atlas, Tre Miguel & Myron Reed
* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathon Gresham
September 26. Threemendous VI. pic.twitter.com/TfgsMV2YQP
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jungle Boy Reveals How His Relationship With Anna Jay Started, Talks Working With Christian Cage In AEW
- AAA TripleMania XXIX Full Results: Kenny Omega, Deonna Purrazzo Score Big Wins
- CM Punk AEW Debut Mentioned During NFL Preseason Game
- Dutch Mantel Thinks John Cena Got Vince’s Permission to Reference Jon Moxley & CM Punk on SmackDown