Full Card Announced For PWG Threemendous VI Show Next Month

PWG has announced the full lineup for their Threemendous VI show in September. The company announced the following matches on Twitter for the show, which takes place on September 26th in Los Angelesz:

* PWG Championship Match: Davey Richards vs. Bandido

* Brody King & Malakai Black vs. Flamita & Black Taurus

* Rey Horus and Aramis vs. Dragon Lee and Laredo Kid

* Evil Uno vs. Tony Deppen

* AJ Gray vs. JD Drake vs. Lee Moriarty

* Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin & Alex Zayne vs. Jake Atlas, Tre Miguel & Myron Reed

* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathon Gresham