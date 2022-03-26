Full Card Revealed For NJPW New Japan Cup Finals

As previously reported, the finals for the New Japan Cup are set, with Zack Sabre Jr set to battle Tetsuya Naito. New Japan Pro Wrestling has now revealed the entire card for the event, which happens tomorrow at Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka at 1 AM ET.

* New Japan Cup Finals: Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, CIMA, T-Hawk & El Lindaman

* Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, The Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

* El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku vs. SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOH vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jado, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

* BUSHI vs. Kosei Fujita