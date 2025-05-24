– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd addressed his alliance with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Kidd noted that he’s aware of Moxley’s history, and that he doesn’t have be warned about snakes, noting how he’s in stable with Gedo, who also has a history of betrayal. Kidd stated the following:

“You don’t have to tell me about snakes. I’m in a faction with Gedo. He’s betrayed everyone he’s been with. You think I don’t think about that? I’m very aware and know how to spot them out. I don’t give a f*** about Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan is not relevant anymore. He’s out the game. He’s sat at home in the forest eating leaves. Good for him. F*** off.”

Kidd previously formed an alliance with Moxley, coming to his aid at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break earlier this month. He assisted Moxley in defeating Samoa Joe.