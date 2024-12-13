Gabe Kidd Fires Back at Kenny Omega, Says He Doesn’t Care About NJPW-AEW Relationship

The war of words between Gabe Kidd and Kenny Omega continues ahead of Wrestle Dynasty, with Kidd taking the latest shots. Kidd and Omega will compete at the January 5th show and have been vocally disparaging of each other. Kidd spoke with Fightful and responded to Omega’s latest insults, and you can see highlights below:

On Omega’s shots at him: “I saw some clips. He can say what he wants. I’ve been wrestling this whole year. Active. Actively war-ready going into fights. He can do whatever he wants to prepare for this. He can go to the gym, he can hang out with his little friend Ibushi. He can do whatever he wants. It’s not going to compare to anything that I’m going to bring to that fight. Let’s get that clear. It’s not a match, it’s a fight. He can do what he wants. He can say what he wants. The fact is, he’s a pathetic weak man. That’s the reality of the situation. You’re a pathetic man. It’s easy to say that stuff when you’re not fighting every week and away from everything you care about. Don’t talk to me about anything. You used to be great. Now you’re lunch for me. Dinner.”

On Omega saying he didn’t know Kidd from a glory hole: “It’s entertaining to me because he’s such a nerd. He is such a nerd. When you’re in Japan and you see people who are set on going there so they can buy anime merchandise. He is in that category. He loves Japan so much because he likes to go to Akihabara and see the little maids. Little weird fetish nerd. He can say whatever he wants. He’s not going to get in my head. I know where I’ve been this year and I know where he’s been. You’ve been in a hospital head. Talk the best trash you want to talk. I’m going to decimate you. You’re not going to be ready. I’m always war-ready.”

On Omega saying he’s a stain on NJPW”s image: “That’s funny because anytime I see New Japan being talked about in the news, my name is involved in it. That’s ignorance. Ignorance is bliss, but it’s not going to be bliss when you’re getting slapped up by me and you realize you shouldn’t have been talking shit.”

On Omega saying he cares more about the relationship between AEW and NJPW than Kidd: “I don’t care. I don’t have a single care in the world about the relationship. What relationship? A pack of nerds over there.”