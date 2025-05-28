– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed another huge tag team bout for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. NJPW star Gabe Kidd teams with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir of the Death Riders for a Mixed Trios Match against Willow Nightingale, Mark Briscoe and Speedball Mike Bailey.

Tonight’s show is being held at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on Max. Here is the latest match lineup:

* AEW International Title 4-Way Qualifying Match: Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

* Mixed Trios Match: Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale, Mark Briscoe, and Speedball Mike Bailey

* No DQ Tag Team Match: Anna Jay & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

* We’ll hear from Hangman Page

* Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone go face-to-face