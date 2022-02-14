Gable Steveson Says He’ll ‘Probably Do Something’ At WrestleMania, Talks WWE Experience Thus Far

Gable Steveson has teased that he may be doing something at WrestleMania 38 in April. During his interview with KSTP, Steveson talked about the possibility of doing at the PPV and discussed what his work with WWE has been so far. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On finishing up his amateur run: “It’s not slowing down. Right when March ends I am going to be picking it up. I think I am going to head to WrestleMania, and probably do something. I don’t know what from there, you’ll see. It just picks up from there, there is no break.”

On his experiences with WWE thus far: “I do things here and there, there are sometimes I will go to Monday Night Raw, and I will show up and I’ll be in the back. Just sit around, and a lot of those times I am really just soaking it in. I’ll look at what Brock does throughout the whole time, I’ll look at Big E, I look at how they handle themselves, and keep it so when my time comes I am already hip to everything and I am ready to go.

“When I go to them, you really never see me on the stage. If someone takes a picture of me backstage, you’ll see me backstage, but I am really there just soaking in the energy. Like, pin-pointing everything they do and everything I see. There’s times where, I follow Kurt Angle on Instagram. He’ll post a video and I am looking at how he looks, how he talks, how he moves. So, when it’s my time I am perfecting it already.”