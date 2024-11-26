– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE talent Gable Steveson discussed his time training in WWE NXT and more. Steveson said he got used to being who he was in developmental, but noted there are some things he could have done better.

Gable Steveson said about his time in WWE Developmental (via Fightful), “Definitely some getting used to, but as time went on, I did get used to the fact of who I am. A lot of it is you gotta be comfortable with yourself. If you’re not comfortable with yourself, then things won’t work. Maybe there could have been a lot of things that I could have done better, yes, but I feel like I’m really comfortable with myself, and there’s really not much to say on that part.”

Steveson was released by WWE earlier in May.