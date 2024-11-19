Gable Steveson Reflects On His WWE Run: It Just Wasn’t The Right Time

A week ago, it was announced Gable Steveson would be returning to Minnesota for his final year as an amateur wrestler.

This is after a stint with WWE that ended earlier this year. Speaking at his re-introduction press conference (per Fightful), Gable reflected on his run.

“I think, WWE just wasn’t the right time. I have a competitive edge to me. They knew that, and it was not the time for it. Maybe one day, if the stars align, it would be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it. I have no bad blood with it. I would like to keep moving forward with everything I have going on.”