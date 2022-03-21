Gable Steveson Says He’ll Be at WrestleMania 38

Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut, as he noted in a now-deleted tweet that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. Steveson, who won his second NCAAA Heavyweight Championship over the weekend, posted a tweet (now deleted) in which he said he would be at WrestleMania, adding, “It’s time!”

Steveson has been training for his WWE career while he finishes school and was drafted to Raw last October in advance of him finishing out his senior year.