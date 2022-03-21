wrestling / News
Gable Steveson Says He’ll Be at WrestleMania 38
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
Gable Steveson may have spoiled his WWE debut, as he noted in a now-deleted tweet that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38. Steveson, who won his second NCAAA Heavyweight Championship over the weekend, posted a tweet (now deleted) in which he said he would be at WrestleMania, adding, “It’s time!”
Steveson has been training for his WWE career while he finishes school and was drafted to Raw last October in advance of him finishing out his senior year.
Dear Wrestling, Thank you. ❤️
— Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) March 20, 2022
WrestleMania spoiler! pic.twitter.com/YDtifVNj3y
— The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) March 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Alexa Bliss Reacts to Comment About WWE Not Using Her
- Kevin Owens Reacts To Being Name Dropped on AEW Dynamite
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match