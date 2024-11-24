Gage Goldberg On His Reaction To Gunther Confronting His Dad At WWE Bad Blood

Gunther and Goldberg had an interaction at WWE Bad Blood, and Goldberg’s son Gage recently recalled his reaction to the moment. Gage spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and was asked about the segment, which saw Gunther direct some comments to the ringside Goldberg leading to a staredown between the two.

“I mean, when he first came out, I wasn’t expecting anything,” Gage said (per Fightful). “Then he started saying all that. Then I’m like, okay, okay. I started whispering to my dad. I’m like, you might want to get in there and kick his ass or something like that but he got out there.”

He continued, “He showed his presence for sure too and I mean it was just like, I was like, why are you calling him out? I kind of want to see my dad kick his ass now.”

Goldberg has said that he will have his retirement match with WWE in 2025, though when and with who has yet to be confirmed.