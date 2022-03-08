Gail Kim Reveals Christy Hemme Is Back Working With Impact Wrestling, Talks Her Role With Company

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Gail Kim revealed that Christy Hemme is back working with Impact Wrestling, and she discussed Hemme’s role with the company and much more. Here’s what Kim had to say (via Fightful):

Gail Kim on balancing her role as a boss and former talent: “It hasn’t been hard for me. It might be harder on the other end. I think I’m pretty clear. Right away, that was a weird transition for me, even just retiring and becoming management because I would talk to the girls and I felt like they were my friends and I was like, ‘Do you look at me like I’m office or one of the girls?’ ‘Oh, you’re office, Gail.’ Okay, now I know how they perceive me. It’s a little bit of change and adjustment. There are so many girls who worked in my generation like Alisha Edwards, she came in at the very end when I was still talent and she looked up to me that way. She knows my personality and knew what was business Gail, work Gail, outside Gail. Now she’s getting mentored and helping a lot backstage and learning new roles.”

On Christy Hemme being back with Impact and her role with the company: “We have Christy Hemme back, she’s backstage working on things and helping with branding and production. It’s great to have more women in the office, the better. Madison Rayne (working in the back as well). It’s becoming more of a mix as opposed to the boy’s club.”