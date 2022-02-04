WWE’s favorite vampire alumnus Gangrel got married earlier this week. Sinn Bhodi, best remembered as Kizarny from WWE, took to Twitter to note that Gangrel, aka David Heath, got married to his partner Susan Nelson on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Nelson later posted to Instagram to note that the two were on their honeymoon in Ventura, California.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to Gangrel and his wife.