GCW Live In London Results 1.26.24: EFFY Defends World Title, More
GCW Live In London took place on Sunday, with EFFY defending his newly-won GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Triller TV+-airing show below, per Fightful:
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies def. Lykos Gym
* Sidney Akeem def. Aigle Blanc
* Maki Itoh def. Man Like DeReiss
* Luke Jacobs def. Manders
* Leon Slater def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Joey Janela def. Big F’n Joe
* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich fought Megan Bayne to a draw
* No DQ Match: Mance Warner def. Drew Parker
* GCW Championship Match: EFFY def. Cara Noir
Mance Warner comes out and the Electric Ballroom serenades him with “Where’s your title gone?”#GCWLondon #GCW pic.twitter.com/qZYCbb698E
— Wrestling (@BritWresIsAlive) January 26, 2025
@maki_itoh is the best 🤣🤣🤣 @GCWrestling_ #GCWLondon pic.twitter.com/ElVCf2sdnk
— Kyle Pribila (@KylePribila) January 26, 2025
EFFY with an incredibly expensive finish, how was this in the budget?#GCWLondon pic.twitter.com/H7Yol6mtFe
— Professional Wrestling (@WresBurner) January 26, 2025