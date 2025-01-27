GCW Live In London Results 1.26.24: EFFY Defends World Title, More

GCW Live In London took place on Sunday, with EFFY defending his newly-won GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Triller TV+-airing show below, per Fightful:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies def. Lykos Gym

* Sidney Akeem def. Aigle Blanc

* Maki Itoh def. Man Like DeReiss

* Luke Jacobs def. Manders

* Leon Slater def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Joey Janela def. Big F’n Joe

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich fought Megan Bayne to a draw

* No DQ Match: Mance Warner def. Drew Parker

* GCW Championship Match: EFFY def. Cara Noir

Mance Warner comes out and the Electric Ballroom serenades him with “Where’s your title gone?”#GCWLondon #GCW pic.twitter.com/qZYCbb698E — Wrestling (@BritWresIsAlive) January 26, 2025