GCW Announces More Events For The Collective 2022

GCW is building out their lineup for The Collective 2022, with more events for the WrestleMania week series announced. As reported last night, the company announced that For The Culture will return for the 2022 event and take place on March 31st. GCW has also announced a two-part Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Gringo Loca’s The WRLD on Lucha, and EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch for the show.

You can see the schedule below for the event series, which goes from March 31st through April 2nd in Dallas, Texas and also includes the

GCW Wrld Fair:

March 31

* 8 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1

* 11:59 PM: For The Culture

April 1

* 8 PM: Gringo Loco’s THE WRLD on LUCHA

April 2

* 12:01 AM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2

