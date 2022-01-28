wrestling / News
GCW Announces More Events For The Collective 2022
GCW is building out their lineup for The Collective 2022, with more events for the WrestleMania week series announced. As reported last night, the company announced that For The Culture will return for the 2022 event and take place on March 31st. GCW has also announced a two-part Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Gringo Loca’s The WRLD on Lucha, and EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch for the show.
You can see the schedule below for the event series, which goes from March 31st through April 2nd in Dallas, Texas and also includes the
GCW Wrld Fair:
March 31
* 8 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1
* 11:59 PM: For The Culture
April 1
* 8 PM: Gringo Loco’s THE WRLD on LUCHA
April 2
* 12:01 AM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2
Everything is bigger in Texas,
And One night isn’t big enough for Spring Break!
Thursday 3/31 8pm
And When the clock strikes midnight and Friday turns into Saturday, Join me for “THE GREATEST CLUSTERFUCK”
4/2 12am!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vIjaUp1Yg5
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 27, 2022
*BREAKING*@collective2022 Announcement:
Gringo Loco's WRLD ON LUCHA debuts at The Collective for the 2022 edition at Fair Park in Dallas!
GCW presents
Gringo Loco's THE WRLD on LUCHA
Friday, April 1 – 8PM
Ticket info coming soon
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/ajEYXrzELT
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 28, 2022
ICYMI@collective2022 Announcement:
Effy's Big Gay Brunch returns to The Collective for the 2022 edition in Dallas!
Date/Time/Tickets TBA Soon! pic.twitter.com/JZnTHGLga0
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 27, 2022
