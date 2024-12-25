GCW Owner Reveals How He Names Many of the Events

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale offered some insight on how he comes up with names for the GCW events. According to Lauderdale, many of them are inspired by songs he likes. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

“The real answer is a lot of them are just names of songs that I like or albums or whatever. Every once in a while there may be a, like the people versus GCW, that’s an original name. It’s not just a song I picked. There’s a few that have original or I guess unoriginal, depending on how you look at it. But most of them are song titles. At this point, a lot of them are starting to get reused because I ran out of songs. That’s the true answer.”