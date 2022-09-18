wrestling / News
GCW vs. TNT Results: Joey Janela, Matt Cardona, More
Game Changer Wrestler and TNT Extreme Wrestling held their event GCW vs. TNT tonight at Hangar 34 in Liverpool, Merseyside, England. It aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Blake Christian def. Robbie X
* Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) def. Cole Radrick & Jordan Oliver
* Man Like DeReiss def. Tony Deppen
* Death Match: Team GCW (Alex Colon, Jimmy Lloyd & John Wayne Murdoch) def. Team TNT (Big Joe, Clint Margera & Drew Parker)
* Lizzy Evo def. Allie Katch
* Joey Janela def. Gene Munny
* Che Monet def. Effy and Visage
* TNT World Championship: Dan Moloney (c) def. Matt Cardona
@drewparker341 follows @alexcolon0139 off the balcony at #GCWvsTNT 🩸 pic.twitter.com/ziaAWJYXMl
— Lucy (@LEGliddon) September 17, 2022
The classic Janela bump, except 10x worse #GCWvsTNT pic.twitter.com/8dQG5n77ps
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 17, 2022
Lizzy Evo hands Allie Katch her first L of the weekend! #GCWvsTNT pic.twitter.com/PEExFw2WHb
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 17, 2022
😳 Joey Janela is in PAIN!
Gene Munny is taking it to the bad boy!
It’s #GCWvsTNT on @FiteTV @imsomunny @JANELABABY @TNTExtremeWres @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/0JIjfE2eQj
— WrestlePress (@WrestlePressUK) September 17, 2022
Amazing sequence out of the gate from Robbie X & All Heart! #GCWvsTNT pic.twitter.com/BGrGPo2523
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 17, 2022
Dan Maloney spears Cardona in half #GCWvsTNT pic.twitter.com/qoIbNnMba3
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
- Kevin Nash Shares His Opinion On AEW Events And Tony Khan’s Complaints
- Triple H Reportedly Set To Bring In More Surprises For WWE
- Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man