GCW vs. TNT Results: Joey Janela, Matt Cardona, More

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestler and TNT Extreme Wrestling held their event GCW vs. TNT tonight at Hangar 34 in Liverpool, Merseyside, England. It aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Blake Christian def. Robbie X
* Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) def. Cole Radrick & Jordan Oliver
* Man Like DeReiss def. Tony Deppen
* Death Match: Team GCW (Alex Colon, Jimmy Lloyd & John Wayne Murdoch) def. Team TNT (Big Joe, Clint Margera & Drew Parker)
* Lizzy Evo def. Allie Katch
* Joey Janela def. Gene Munny
* Che Monet def. Effy and Visage
* TNT World Championship: Dan Moloney (c) def. Matt Cardona

