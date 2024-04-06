wrestling / News
Giulia Appears At NXT Stand & Deliver
April 6, 2024 | Posted by
Giulia made an appearance in the crowd at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday. The STARDOM alumna, who is reportedly joining WWE next month after fulfilling her remaining obligations, was shown in the audience next to William Regal at Saturday morning’s show.
As was reported earlier, Guilia is expected to start at the WWE Performance Center and in NXT, with an immediate main roster debut ruled out.
Our live coverage of Stand & Deliver is here.
Great to have you at #StandAndDeliver, @giulia0221g! pic.twitter.com/hv2kySgsHQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
