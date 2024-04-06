wrestling / News

Giulia Appears At NXT Stand & Deliver

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Giulia NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

Giulia made an appearance in the crowd at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday. The STARDOM alumna, who is reportedly joining WWE next month after fulfilling her remaining obligations, was shown in the audience next to William Regal at Saturday morning’s show.

As was reported earlier, Guilia is expected to start at the WWE Performance Center and in NXT, with an immediate main roster debut ruled out.

Our live coverage of Stand & Deliver is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Giulia, NXT: Stand And Deliver, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading