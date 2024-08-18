Giulia Extends Stay in Marigold By One Week

Giulia has one additional date for Marigold, as she announced on Saturday. The incoming WWE star was originally set to work her final match in Rossy Ogawa’s promotion on August 19th before she came to the US to start with WWE. However, during a press conference on Saturday (per Wrestling Inc), she announced that she will work one additional date on August 25th in a special gauntlet match where she faces the whole of Marigold’s roster one minute at a time in a gauntlet match.

Giulia’s final singles match for the company is set for August 19th when she faces Mai Sakurai.