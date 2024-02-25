Goldenboy Santos Comments On What It’s Like To Be Trained By GUNTHER

In an interview with Fightful, Portuguese independent wrestler Goldenboy Santos reflected on what it was like to be trained by WWE’s GUNTHER.

He said: “My first experience with Walter was before I moved to Germany even. I went to a Ringkampf seminar with Walter, Tim Thatcher and Jacoby at the time. He’s Austrian, but the way that he is very what we can call German. So he’s very straight to the point. He likes to keep to himself. If he sees something that’s bad, he will tell you to your face that it’s bad and what you need to do to correct it. So I enjoy that kind of learning because growing up, I always did semi-pro or pro training in basketball, in my case. I’m kind of used to people going straight to the point. I don’t take offense on that, for sure, because I think it’s way better if people see something that it’s not correct and try to correct it than to just lay it off. So i actually thank him for for being that way, and that played a big part in my growth as a professional wrestler.“