Good Humor Is Bringing Back WWE Ice Cream Bars as Sandwiches
– Here’s some WWE news that CM Punk will love; Good Humor is bringing back WWE’s Ice Cream Bars (albeit as sandwiches). The company, which produced the WWE-branded Ice Cream bars from 1987 until 2009, is now selling Ice Cream sandwiches, with a listing on their website showing Roman Reigns and Randy Savage sandwiches on the box.
The ice cream bars became a point of demand after CM Punk demanded their return during his storyline in the summer of 2011, when he had won the WWE Championship and didn’t have a new contract. Since then, there have been sporadic petitions and other examples of fan demand to bring back the ice cream bars, which were not answered until now. You can see the famous segment 2011 between Vince McMahon and CM Punk below:
I’m proud to say I was involved in bringing @CMPunk’s wish to life and these will be on sale at your local super market sale. A little different in shape and with no stick but they are coming back! WWE Ice Cream Bars! 🔥 @ryansatin @zmanbrianzane @JaimsVanDerBeek @OGkevingill pic.twitter.com/s4AP8BUY9K
— Steven (@OaklandRovers) January 7, 2020
