wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Takes ‘Credit’ For WALTER’s Name Change
January 19, 2022 | Posted by
Grayson Waller isn’t one to avoid an opportunity for some heat, and he’s taking credit for WALTER’s name change. As noted, WWE has changed WALTER’s name to “Gunther,” and Waller took to Twitter on Wednesday to allege that it was due to his actions.
Waller wrote:
“Just so everyone knows, Walter was just too close to Waller, so I spoke to my lawyers, and they are GOOD at what they do. You’re welcome”
Just so everyone knows, Walter was just too close to Waller, so I spoke to my lawyers, and they are GOOD at what they do. You’re welcome
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) January 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Rhino Reveals Being Scared of Paul Wight After Picking Up His Bar Tab
- Karrion Kross Recalls Shoulder Injury During WWE NXT Title Match At TakeOver XXX, Thinking He’d ‘Let Everybody Down’
- Don West Confirms His Cancer Is Back, Shares GoFundMe
- Rob Van Dam Recalls His Segment That Got Impact Banned From Twitch