Grayson Waller Takes ‘Credit’ For WALTER’s Name Change

Grayson Waller isn’t one to avoid an opportunity for some heat, and he’s taking credit for WALTER’s name change. As noted, WWE has changed WALTER’s name to “Gunther,” and Waller took to Twitter on Wednesday to allege that it was due to his actions.

Waller wrote:

“Just so everyone knows, Walter was just too close to Waller, so I spoke to my lawyers, and they are GOOD at what they do. You’re welcome”